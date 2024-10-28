Coast-to-Coast Rivalry 2024 World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

The 2024 World Series begins Friday, October 25 with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees. I’ve been looking at a lot of baseball analytics recently, and living in New York City for school, it’s hard not to be aware of how big of a deal it is for New York that the Yankees are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. On top of that, the Dodgers and the Yankees have had a long-standing rivalry for years. Just to give a little history background, New York City used to have three baseball teams: the New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the New York Giants. Until one day in 1957, the Dodgers were moved to Los Angeles, and the Giants were moved to San Fransisco. After that, since New York is such a big market, they took the two old colors of the Dodgers and Giants, blue and orange, and created the New York Mets in place of the two teams they lost. The Yankees and Dodgers have since played against each other in the World Series 11 times and sit at an 8-2 record for the Yankees in World Series wins against each other.

For those unfamiliar with baseball, here’s a quick guide to some key players in this series. On the Yankees, you have Aaron Judge, one of the Yankees’ star players. He’s a six-time all-star known for his batting prowess. Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and starting pitcher Gerrit Cole have also played a significant role in getting the Yankees to the series. On the Dodgers’ side, you have Shohei Ohtani, who made history this season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. Normally a hitter and pitcher, he’s currently only hitting, but he’s still making a significant impact. Other players, such as right fielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman, are also key contributors. Betts has been a consistent hitter in the postseason, while Freeman powered through a September injury to help lead the Dodgers to the World Series.

Given the history between the two teams, this year’s series promises to be historic—their 12th meeting in the finals. Though the Yankees have historically been favored, the two seem pretty evenly matched this year. Both teams’ seasons were filled with milestone achievements and showcased fantastic talent. No matter who wins this series, it’s bound to be memorable. And if you’re not a baseball fan but want to root for someone, and you happen to be a fan of TV shows, think of it as Gossip Girl (New York) going against The O.C. (California). Are you on the team Chuck and Nate, or are you on the team Seth and Ryan? Either way, consider tuning into this year’s World Series because it will be interesting.