As someone who’s been reading regularly for the past four years, I’ve come across a ton of books, both good and bad. One of my favorite questions is, “What is a good book I should read?” While I’m primarily knowledgeable on fantasy, thrillers, and romance, these books are a great option if you want to explore those genres more.

“Love and Other Words” by Christina Lauren

“Love and Other Words” is a second-chance contemporary romance told alternating timelines exploring Macy and Elliot’s journey from childhood best friends to lovers to strangers. What I love most about this book is its elegant simplicity and beautiful writing. It doesn’t rely on flashy gimmicks or an outrageous storyline to keep you engaged; instead, it focuses on a boy and a girl learning to love each other. You will be on the edge of your seat, rooting for the characters to find their happiness. I loved how the authors connected the dots at the end, bringing everything full circle. I will continue to recommend this book to any and everyone.

“Mr. Wrong Number” by Lynn Painter

“Mr. Wrong Number” is the perfect rom-com if you’re looking to be charmed. It’s a quick, easy read and will have you giggling and kicking your feet. The book follows Olivia Marshall, who seems to be perpetually followed by bad luck. When she receives a steamy text from a wrong number that turns into a hilarious and entertaining relationship, she thinks things are finally looking up. Enter Colin Beck, her brother’s best friend, whom she has to move in with, along with her brother, after another stroke of bad luck. Can he keep his distance? You’ll have to read to find out! When I read rom-coms, I always ask myself, “If this were a movie, would I watch it and rewatch it?” The answer for this one is a solid yes. I enjoyed this book immensely because it was such an easy read, leaving me wishing it were a movie. Lynn Painter is also a fabulous writer, so if you decide not to read this one, I highly recommend checking out her other books.

“Shatter Me” by Tahereh Mafi

“Shatter Me” is a six-book fantasy/dystopian series that will make you want more even after the series is done. The first book follows Juliette, a 17-year-old girl who can’t touch anyone without causing their death, and nobody can figure out why. The world is too busy crumbling to care about her, so they lock her up and throw away the key. However, with society in chaos, the government, also known as the Reestablishment, believes she might be the key to solving their problems. Now Juliette must decide whether she wants to be a weapon or a warrior. If you enjoyed stories like “Divergent,” “Hunger Games” or “Maze Runner,” then “Shatter Me” will be perfect for you. Although the book is categorized as a young adult, the captivating storyline transcends age boundaries. Be warned: you’ll want to buy the rest of the series after you read the first book.

“Wait For It” by Mariana Zapata

If you want to get into slow-burn romances, Mariana Zapata is the girl for you. One of her most beloved books is “Wait For It,” which follows Diana Casillas as she navigates adulthood. At 28, she inherits a house, two little boys, and a dog in the most painful way possible. While she has a job she loves and more than enough family and friends, one thing she lacks is a boyfriend or husband. But who needs one of those, right? Zapata makes it easy to fall in love with her characters and their stories. Diana is incredibly selfless and has the kindest heart, while Dallas, the love interest, may seem closed off at first, but the more you read about him, the more you adore him. I always recommend a Zapata book, but I must include a small warning: her novels are lengthy, and when I say a “slow burn,” I mean a slow burn. Although the writing is extended, it is beautifully crafted and vividly detailed.

“The Naturals” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

“The Naturals” is another young adult mystery/thriller book that is a part of a four-book series. The first book follows Cassie, a naturalist who reads and profiles people. She never took this skill seriously until the FBI came knocking at her door, seeking her participation in a new classified program that uses exceptional teenagers to crack infamous cold cases. I always tell people if they enjoy “Criminal Minds,” they’ll love this series because it’s essentially “Criminal Minds” with teenagers and a lot of drama. I bought the first book and finished it in a day, then immediately bought the next three in the series. Jennifer Lynn Barnes does a fantastic job of keeping you guessing the whole time. This series is incredibly easy to read, and I’m confident you will enjoy it if you decide to pick it up.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“Daisy Jones & The Six” is a captivating masterpiece that details the rise and fall of a fictional rock band from the 1970s called “The Six.” The characters are incredibly well-developed, with each band member having a distinct personality and backstory. The book’s writing style perfectly captures the spirit of ‘70s rock and roll, making you feel like you are part of the story. This is one of my all-time favorite books. The written interview format may be controversial for some readers who prefer traditional narratives, but I believe this style enhances the book’s vibe and storytelling. I will always recommend this book to anyone who asks because I genuinely believe it’s that good. Once you read this, you must check out the TV adaptation on Prime Video, where they bring the story and the songs to life. The show is just as fabulous as the book.