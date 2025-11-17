Balancing Family Time & Productivity During the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

Now is the time of year that everyone waits patiently for; who doesn’t love the holidays? There is so much to look forward to: family, friends, good food and, more importantly, time off from work! With that extra time, you have the opportunity to complete tasks that have been on the back burner. How can you balance productivity and relaxation at the same time?

Being a procrastinator myself, I struggle with the thought of even starting a task. Lately, to help with that procrastination, I’ve been conditioning myself with reinforcement. For instance, I break down my goals into something easier to manage. I start by estimating the time frame of how long it will take me to complete, and then I work on piecing together the steps I will take to get there.

It’s important to remember that although the holidays are meant to be for family and celebrating the idea of togetherness. It’s not an excuse to not utilize and divide your time accordingly. You could start your day by waking up early instead of sleeping in. Spend about an hour or two studying while waiting for breakfast or making your own shortly after. After breakfast, you can freshen up, go outside for a change of scenery, like to your local park, or remain in your own backyard. Finally, conclude your day by attending dinner with your family and relaxing with them for the rest of the evening.

We’re approaching the first completed semester of the year, finals are right around the corner, the blissful embrace of finally having some extended time off is calling our name, and the desperation for classes to finally conclude is getting stronger in the back of our minds. It’s important to remember our goals, keep a steady pace, and stay ahead of the game! Good things are waiting for us right around the corner, so hang on tight, it’s almost over!