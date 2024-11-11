The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This letter is a compilation of stories, feelings and reactions to the 2024 United States Presidential Election results compiled into a cohesive letter to the public to share the mutual disappointment felt this week.

Dear America,

The first thing that came to mind when the election results were announced was: “How many people are going to die because of this?” This is the worst possible outcome. For so many reasons. Not only are the livelihood, safety and rights of women entirely at probable risk, but so are the lives of the children, people of color, queer individuals and the working class. If you are not a straight, white man, you are in danger. The “American Dream” we once knew is gone. As a queer woman of color, the child of an immigrant and a first-generation college student funding her own education, I sympathize with the many women who share my perspective and are petrified for their futures like I am. To those who didn’t vote, voted for a third party or most appallingly, voted for Donald Trump, I have one question: How dare you? Must you be so selfish to vote for the wants of only yourself and not for the people who will be at risk. My mind is all over the place. The initial state of shock has worn off and reality has hit. America, you have elected a convicted felon. A racist, xenophobic, homophobic sexist rapist who doesn’t care about you AT ALL. The only person he cares about is himself and what he wants.

To the fathers, brothers and sons who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Kamala Harris — did you even think about your sisters, mothers or daughters? Even if your state always swings one way and your vote “didn’t matter,” it’s WHY you didn’t vote for Harris that speaks volumes. You claimed you ‘couldn’t bring yourself to vote for what would’ve been the worst president in United States history’ (referring to Harris) and went to waste your vote on a third candidate, KNOWING that it would be a wasted vote. What’s sick is you KNEW about Project 2025, you knew what was on the line, but it wasn’t enough. I wasn’t enough. You couldn’t get over your ego just for once to submit a vote against someone who doesn’t care for my safety, livelihood and rights? When will you set aside your pride to protect someone you love?

We still live in a society where women will never be protected or cared about. Nothing we endure will ever be enough or validated. We will always have to work 10 times harder, especially if you’re a woman of color or queer. This country will always find a way to make things worse and we will always suffer, no matter what progress is made.

So, to the women and everyone heartbroken by the election’s outcome, feel. Feel the pain, feel your emotions and feel the impact. This is now our reality. Our worst nightmare is now what we’ll live for the next four years. Prepare. Do what you must to process your emotions, protect your mental and physical health and brace yourself for what may come. But don’t give up. This fight has been fought for hundreds of years and it will continue to be fought. It’s not over. In loss, there will be redirection. Get involved, advocate and make the change you want to see. There are so many battles still left to be fought, and this fight is far from over. If we want good change, to make this country better for the generations that follow, we must fight, we must do whatever we can and build that better community together. Don’t let division and hatred separate us. We will make it out, we will be okay and we will win the fight for unity, equality and equity for all.