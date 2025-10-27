2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Rundown Plus My Favorite Looks 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long hiatus until 2024, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion aimed to make an even bigger impact this year. The show featured many iconic angels, like the Hadid sisters, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and a pregnant Jasmine Tooks. The show also showcased the first-ever professional athletes to walk the runway, Suni Lee and Angel Reese. Additionally, the models showcased all the new pieces from Victoria’s Secret and Pink. Here are some of my favorite looks.

The show opened with Jasmine Tooks. Showcasing the beauty that is pregnancy. Dripped out in gold, she was glowing from head to toe. OG angel Candice Swanepoel brought the energy as she adorned metallic wings on the runway. Bella Hadid was a vision in red in her first look and dripping diamonds in her second look, owning the runway even after being in the hospital all last month. Daniella Halfon walked in a two-piece PINK number showing the comfy side of fashion. Quen Blackwell made her runway debut in PINK, showing everyone that she is not just an influencer.

Not only did the show provide us with amazing looks, but it also delivered outstanding performances. Starting with Madison Beer, she sang three songs that will be featured on her upcoming album, scheduled for release early next year. Her performance was excellent and really showed off her voice, letting everyone know she still is the IT girl. Next to perform was the K-pop group TWICE. They had all the angels dancing, including Gigi Hadid, who said her daughter is the one who introduced her to the group. Second to last was the iconic Karol G. Her performance was beautiful and sensual as she sang under all red lighting in a stunning red one-piece. Last but certainly not least, Missy Elliot closed out the show with an unforgettable performance. Her amazing energy was the perfect end to a memorable show.

I have always personally loved the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ever since I was young. When I first heard they were coming back, I was worried it wouldn’t be as good as \ before. I’m happy to say I was wrong because the shows haven’t been disappointing at all. It’s lovely to have all different kinds of representation, from shorter models to plus-sized models to a pregnant model.

I look forward to seeing what they come up with next year.