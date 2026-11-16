This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You would be hard-pressed to hear anything positive about US political culture in the UK in recent years. It would seem that their endless lobbying, arms-race of donations and constant media coverage hardly gets people looking enviously across the pond. Why then was I so struck by the Democrat response to their midterm victory? It was because, in spite of the hyper-polarised overtone of American politics, they are super-charged with an energy of optimism that’s been woefully absent in the UK since the age of Tony Blair.

Take Al-Sayed’s victory speech in Michigan; his repetition of the phrase ‘If you believe like me…’, interjected with a rhythmic canter through his election pledges gave the speech a slam-poetry feel far from the conference-style drab we’re used to in the UK. The speeches generally felt closer to rock concerts, with animated crowds cheering and ‘boo-ing’ the mention of Trump. Like any performer, these politicians often spoke without a lecturn, opting for just a mic like the Texan preacher James Talarico. Talarico made a sweeping Biblical metaphor, “You were my slingshot. The people of Texas were my slingshot. And tonight, we defeated Goliath” – language a lot more colourful than we are used to, but what I was most struck by was that he was smiling throughout. He actually looked happy to win, grinned at his own jokes and cheered with his supporters.

Let us turn to the UK where a fair comparison to make would be recent by-election victories. In June of this year, the Conservatives had their first Scottish by-election victory in 50 years in Aberdeen South. The seismic nature of this victory is very similar to Talarico’s in Texas, which had been Red since 1988. I rewatched Douglas Lumsden MP’s speech and was struck by how he clutched his lecturn as if it were about to run away. Whenever the audience did applaud, Douglas’ eyes were already scanning the next paragraph, instead of soaking up the audience’s energy as Al-Sayed or Talarico did. Or let us turn to the Green Party’s first ever victory in the Gordon & Denton area, won by Hannah Spencer MP. The audience was deathly silent throughout her speech. She gave what felt more like a lecture about British politics than a victory rally, nothing like ping-pong of energy from Ossof or Warnock in Georgia. It is no wonder people continue to feel that Nigel Farage is the only politician who speaks the ‘language of the people’ when the speech-making calibre of other politicians is so low.

But what about Andy Burnham, our current PM, this supposedly emotionally in-touch, social media savvy, revived version of the Labour Party? Compared to the likes of Talarico, Burnham appears only slightly less flat than the others. By winning Makerfield, Burnham allowed Labour to make a comeback after suffering a defeat in the May council by-elections, primarily to Reform, even worse than the Republicans’ defeat in the midterms. But you wouldn’t think it from the tired, unsmiling, scripted speech he gave after his victory back in June.

What is going on here?

We may be tempted to say that the things we revile and admire about American politics are two sides of the same coin; that it is because not in spite of the huge injections of money, levels of televising and fraught polarisation in the US that even something like a set of midterms feels so high-stakes, forcing up the calibre of political speech-making. Perhaps one would also add that the federal system of the states means that state-wide elections are by nature more consequential than constituency-wide ones, each state being like its own country.

But I would circle back to Tony Blair; it’s not like this rock concert energy to speeches is the antithesis of British culture. Blair was dubbed the ‘rock star’ of global politics, said to be riding a wave of ‘Cool Britannia’. We also saw victory speeches with a bit more spunk from the likes of the now disgraced Peter Mendelssohn, rousing the crowd to applause in his 2001 Hartlepool by-election victory speech with the line “I am a fighter, and not a quitter.” Or Bob Marshall-Andrews MP who heralded his narrow victory in 2005 over Conservative rival Mark Reckless by declaring, “I am Lazarus!” The British public certainly did not feel this was an un-British style, re-instating Tony Blair for a third term. This shows that it takes one person to raise the rhetorical bar for the energy in a political system to be lifted.

So, why does this all matter?

So what if our politicians have a little less rhetorical flair, isn’t this a slight issue of semantics? I would argue it cuts to the heart of what has been driving disillusionment with the political class in this country. Since about 2016 we’ve been hearing the same narrative about what’s been driving this populist surge, ‘politics is broken’, people are disillusioned and fed up with ‘the elite’ who don’t seem like ‘real people.’ Of course, policy is one side of the story, but policy is vacuous if it cannot inspire. This is what we’ve been missing from our politics, and what we should harness from the Democrats to apply to the British context.