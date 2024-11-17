The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

I think it’s safe to assume that pasta is probably the easiest and most delicious go-to meal for university students. With so many pasta shapes, sauces, and dishes in general, pasta is always a great option for an affordable and tasty meal! As university students, there are a few popular pasta dishes common among all of us. I’m here to tell you what I think your go-to university pasta dish says about you!

Feta-tomato

Most of us have seen the iconic feta-tomato pasta all over the internet, which went particularly viral on TikTok. Just a bunch of baby tomatoes, a block of feta, some olive oil and seasonings, all in the oven! If this super simple yet delicious dish is your staple meal during busy uni days, you must be a very creative person with amazing taste in food. You’re definitely a cheese lover and appreciate time in the kitchen when the oven does most of the work for you (I feel you!). Just based on vibes, you are a great host, and a great friend to everyone. You also love finding cool hacks of easy, simple, mindless cooking and baking, such as this one, on TikTok while doom-scrolling. You’re real, authentic, probably seem like you can navigate life effortlessly.

“Gigi-Hadid” Pasta

We all know by now Gigi Hadid did not invent this spicy vodka pasta recipe, but the name is iconic after becoming another TikTok trend when famous model and influencer Gigi Hadid posted a video of her making the pasta recipe for a quick, delicious dinner. Now, if this one is your go-to, props to you. As a uni student who is a little lazy when it comes to cooking, this recipe is meant for an overachiever, in and out of the kitchen. If this is your go-to pasta recipe, you are the girl who always keeps up with the latest trends, never ceasing to be in tune with the best styles of the moment. You are the one that makes sure all of your friends stay informed. You love a good girls’ night, whether it’s an at-home dinner or out for drinks! This pasta recipe is your go-to any night of the week, and you probably love having a little jazzy Sinatra playing while you cook this up. (If you don’t, I definitely recommend it!)

Pesto

Ah, yes. The famous pesto pasta that I am sure nearly every single student has had multiple times throughout their uni career. How could you not? All you need is pasta, a jar of pesto, and boom. Done and delicious. If this is your go-to pasta choice, you are timeless. You go for the basics because you know they never get old. People respect your loyalty. In life, you get straight to the point with things, you like the comfort of a routine, and don’t love to change it up. However, if you are a red pesto kind of girl, it’s safe to say you like mixing things up once in a while.

Mac and Cheese

My favorite guilty pleasure. Bonus points if you make it from the box, such as Kraft’s or Annie’s Mac & Cheese, as your staple meal (which, BTW, you can find on Amazon here and here!). For my Mac & Cheese lovers, I just know you’re super easygoing, fun, and easily satisfied – especially with cheesy goodness. You’re most likely American, gathering your boxes of Kraft or Annie’s in order to make that homesickness just a tiny bit more bearable. You’re more than happy with a simple meal and love being at home. It’s also probably your first choice of side dishes whenever you go out to eat. I understand you. And if you make it from the box, as mentioned before, you don’t waste time when it comes to eating delicious food, or getting what you want in life!

Buttered Noodles

This one is probably the simplest one on here, yet it is still so good. Not that a recipe is needed, but here’s one if you want one. If this one is your go-to, either because it’s the easiest and cheapest or for the flavor, I don’t blame you. You are truly living the real uni experience. This is probably your go-to when late-night study sessions go too long, and you have to whip up a 2 am meal. Nonetheless, you are a genuine pasta appreciator and will always love the simple things in life. This recipe is effortless, simple, and delicious. You’re honest and appreciate the small things that can make something – such as a meal – much easier.

Bolognese

This is a delicious meat-based sauce with herbs and seasonings. There are so many jarred sauces to pick from, but I’d say other than pesto, this one is probably the most common one I’ve seen people buy. If this is your go-to, I feel like you genuinely love Italian food, and try your best to recreate something with a quick jarred sauce, even if it doesn’t always work out in your favor. You work with what you have in life, and I respect that. Bonus points if you make your own bolognese sauce from scratch. You’re probably a spaghetti lover and booked your most recent reading week trip to Italy. Where you can enjoy a better bolognese! For my vegetarians, you are ambitious in life, and don’t let little obstacles stop you from getting what you want (or the sauce you crave!).

—

These were just quick and simple assumptions for fun. For all you pasta lovers and appreciators! As for me, I am personally a Mac & Cheese from the box kind of girl. Can’t go wrong with Annie’s White Cheddar. I guess that makes me a simple, straight to the point person who seriously misses America sometimes. Uni can be tough and so busy, and those easy pasta dishes come in handy more than we know.