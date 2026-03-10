VS26: Where Personal Style Meets Powerful Purpose

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 VS fashion show was much more than a runway, it was a statement of creative passion. Founded at the University of St Andrews, VS has always positioned itself ‘where Design and St. Andrews Intersect.’ This year, however, VS set out to transform itself from a fashion event into a shaping force within student culture.

Partnering with the Desert Flower Foundation, founded by Waris Dirie, the show grounded its aesthetic vision in clear moral purpose. Under the theme Shaped, VS26 explored how fashion reflects identity, growth, and community, celebrating individually while reinforcing its philanthropic mission.

Morally driven, aesthetically ambitious, and practically focused on expanding its presence across student life, VS26 wasn’t just launching a show. It was launching a message expressing how fashion shapes us and this year, VS intends to shape St Andrews in return.

VS26 Shaped BY DETAIL: PRINTS, PATTERNS, AND PERSONAL STYLE

Photo by Caleb Stewart

The looks were where the theme of ‘shaped’ was really exemplified. There wasn’t one clear aesthetic and instead the runway moved between moods. Some outfits felt dramatic and structured. Notably coming to mind was a full black skirt that flared as the model walked paired with a bold floral jacket that almost swallowed the frame. The volume of the skirt gave it movement, while the jacket’s high neckline and thick cuffs added weight and texture.

Photo by Caleb Stewart

Other moments leaned into reconstruction, which feels especially relevant right now, with upcycled fashion becoming more and more visible in everyday style. Denim appeared in layered, uneven cuts. There were skirts that looked pieced together from different panels, shirts worn slightly off-centre and outerwear thrown across the body rather than nearly fitted. The shapes weren’t always symmetrical which made them more interesting as they felt lived in, altered and reshaped.

Photo by Caleb Stewart

There were also looks that felt closer to everyday student style, with gingham skirts, cropped tops, loose jeans and lightweight blouses that were styled in ways that made them feel deliberate rather than casual. To me, this was down to more familiar pieces being carefully considered. Sleeves were slightly exaggerated, waistlines intentionally placed and layers were cautiously arranged with care. Despite a more casual look, nothing felt accidental. What could have been ordinary was made deliberate through small adjustments: the cut, the fit, the way the clothes were positioned on models.

Photo by Caleb Stewart

Accessories were subtle but important. Heels elongated silhouettes, belts pulled structure into looser garments, and simple necklines caught the stage lighting without overpowering the clothes. In come looks, even the lack of accessories made the silhouette itself the focal point. In others, exaggerated outerwear, like the glossy pink puffer, became the accessory.

Photo by Caleb Stewart

What tied everything together, for me, was contrast, specifically highlighting soft fabrics against structured tailoring, oversized layers beside fitted pieces and matte denim next to sheen fabric. The show didn’t stick to one version of style and instead explored how different shapes, textures and proportions can completely transform bodies.

Photo by Caleb Stewart

Photo by Caleb Stewart

The clothes were not simply worn, they were shaped by movement, posture and presence.

The Models: Energy In Motion

As explained in an interview with the Executive producer of the show Gabriela Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg the models were chosen for their energy, and that decision was obvious from the moment they stepped onto the stage. They didn’t just wear the outfits, they carried them with individual presence. Each walk felt distinct. Some moved with precision, others with ease, but none felt overly similar.

Photo by Caleb Stewart

What really elevated the show was the choreography. It wasn’t a standard back-and-forth runway. Models interacted, paused, held poses, and in some moments physically carried one another which turned the stage into something sculptural. The lift which ended the first act of the show felt especially powerful and created shape through movement rather than fabric alone. It reinforced the key idea that fashion is not static and is shaped by the people wearing it.

Photo by Caleb Stewart

There was a clear sense that staging had been carefully considered as every aspect of spacing, timing and stillness between movements really added to the atmosphere. The model’s confidence did not feel forced and instead felt earned. As models were selected for their individuality rather than conventional ‘runway’ standards, their personalities came through in the way they stood, walked, and held eye contact with the audience.

The clothes may have defined the aesthetic, but the models defined the mood.

Setting the Scene

Beyond the runway itself, the VS team made sure the entire evening felt seamless. From the moment we arrived, we were shown to our seats and offered drinks, which immediately created a welcoming atmosphere. It was very clear how much thought had gone into the experience behind the scenes.

The lighting added drama without overpowering the room, casting both warm and dark tones across the stage heightening each look. Paired with the music, which built momentum throughout the night, the atmosphere felt electric but still intimate. It struck a balance between performance and community making it lively, but not overwhelming.

One of the most grounding moments of the evening came when a video explaining the work of the Desert Flower Foundation was shown. After the excitement of the runway, it was a reminder of the real purpose behind the show. Hearing about the foundation’s mission to end female genital mutilation and empower women through education gave the night a deeper significance. It made contributing, even if just by attending, feel meaningful. The glamour and the energy were still there, but they were anchored by something far more important.

Overall, I would say that VS26 delivered exactly what it set out to achieve. From the thoughtful styling and confident models to the carefully curated atmosphere, every element felt aligned with its vision. The show balanced creativity with community and made space for individuality while still feeling cohesive. Most importantly, it reminded us that fashion can be more than just surface-level, and can connect people to contribute to something meaningful.

It was a pleasure to attend, and it is clear how much work went into making the evening feel so special. Thank you to the VS team for having me and I’m already looking forward to seeing what they create next year!