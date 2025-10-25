Shaped: The Essence of us & VS26

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our fashion choices show how our experiences have moulded and transformed us, and how the combination of all these things has turned us into the people we are today.

What Does Shaped Mean to VS26?

To the VS26 creative director, Lynn Pustelnik, Shaped embraces both the fashion world and our inner world. It refers to the “versatile shapes of our bodies and clothing”, but also “the relationship between us and the world around us, [as well as] between us and VS.”

This year, the VS Creatives team is “working to transcend the world of St. Andrews fashion shows and fully integrate itself in the social life of the student body,” emphasised Executive Director Gabriella Trauttmansdorff. VS Creatives has been shaped by the St Andrews nightlife, as one of the first DJ collectives, and it is now time to shape the local fashion experience.

During our interview, I asked the committee how they have been shaped by such a unique university life here in St. Andrews. Alice Lee, Operations Director, and Gwyneth Hunter, Partnerships Director, agreed on two things: they are more empowered and confident than when they first arrived in St Andrews. These feelings reflect the experience of most of the student body. As freshers, we all arrived at St Andrews excited and a little bit lost. Still, through many fashion mistakes, embarrassing night outs, and eventually finding our community, we have been shaped into a more confident mould, one that allows us to step out of our comfort zone and enjoy the opportunities St. Andrews offers. Shaped aims to convey this transition through fashion, and by giving us more opportunities to continue our processes of growth in St. Andrews.

Being Shaped- The Making of VS26

To fulfill this year’s creative vision, the team explained that they were seeking a smaller model cohort that would convey confidence, individuality, positivity, and community. “We wanted people that you would not want to take your eyes off, not because of their looks, but because of their energy”, explained Gabriella.

St. Andrews students are already known for their unique fashion style. After all, what better runway than three small streets filled with people you already know? The VS team is fully aware of this and is keen to integrate the town into their show by holding a mirror to our most fashionable selves on their runway this year.

When asked what their favourite St Andrews Fashion trend is at the moment, Lynn and Gabriella both referred to individuality, stating that what made outfits iconic was people’s ability to showcase their identity through details. “I am Asian, and I love embracing this part of me through incorporating silk and prints [in my outfits],” explained Lynn.

Thus, VS26 appears to be shaped by the personal experiences of the committee at St. Andrews and VS. The decision to integrate VS into the life of the whole student body this year was founded on Gabriella’s and Lynn’s previous experience as director and model in last year’s fashion show. “The big family of models really boosted my confidence, and this year we are hoping to enhance this and include the rest of the students as well,” said Lynn. In fact, it was this sense of community that made Alice and Gwyneth join the VS26 family. “My academic mother was a model for VS, and she always speaks very highly of her experience,” mentioned Gwyneth. “Gaby was always talking about how great VS was, so when the role opened, I just had to apply,” replied Alice.

This year’s VS is more than a fashion show; it is a community filled with fun experiences, positive energy and lots and lots of fashion. So stay tuned, buy your tickets (and your outfits), and let VS26 shape you!