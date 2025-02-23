The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

As a former fashion show virgin, I attended FS with a blank slate: no expectations nor means of comparison, merely the enigmatic theme – skin.

Upon arrival, I was wowed. While my unpracticed self had been unsure how to dress on theme, the hundreds of attendees were unplagued by this ineptitude. The crowd was littered with mesh, cut-out dresses and tops, blazers, and togas. I was a little puzzled by the toga part (and their brief on-stage endeavor), but nonetheless, the theme began to take shape before me.

Of course, entering through Sallies Quad into a pavilion is commonplace for St Andrews events. But what set FS apart was the imposing sight of the stage. Its commanding presence changed the atmosphere immensely, and everyone bustled around it with eager anticipation.

Que red and blue lights, and a sea of men in jumpers, coats, and beanies. They looked incredibly suave as they assembled in their triangular formation, though I quickly found myself confused. These outfits appeared to be the antithesis of ‘skin’ – an opinion shared by many whispering audience members.

This was quickly mended. Girls littered the stage in white dresses, adorned with unusual cut-outs and silhouettes. The theme began to crystallize before me.

I was surprised, then, by the return of layers. Many coats, vests, and sweaters – all achingly stylish of course – made their way to the stage. It felt as though the clothes displayed at Spoiled were finally being shown off on human subjects – a voyeuristic performance of my coffee shop fantasies! Though certainly enjoying the splendid pomp, the whiplash of on to off theme was felt by many.

As the second half began, the unsung narrative of the show began to unfold. The girls, strutting out to a cover of Arctic Monkeys ‘Do I Wanna Know?,’ commanded the room with their striking visuals: bras, underwear, and veils.

It became clear to all of us – the models were, slowly but surely, stripping down throughout the show, reminding us of the expressive power of our skin, and how we choose to adorn it.

My favorite part was undoubtedly the dance intervention. One of the models, in an enchanting white leotard and pointe shoes, performed a gorgeous ballet solo, captivating the audience with her graceful movements. Seeing her fluidity, in contrast with the sharp movements of the models, seemed to echo the theme of feeling comfortable within your own skin.

Although perhaps the most electric moment was the ending, when the stern-faced models donned unsupressable smiles. Watching them celebrate on stage, grinning at the wonderful work they’d done, was very heartwarming.

Post-show, my analysis continued. I listened to the Her Campus Win(e)ing podcast, in which our lovely Social Media Director, Vera, interviewed the directors of FS, VS, and Catwalk. This both validated my hypothesis of the theme, and provided more depth. Yes, the unveiled narrative was the importance of feeling comfortable in one’s own skin, but the impact of this notion was amplified by the event’s charity: Scottish Women’s Aid.

Scottish Women’s Aid is an incredible, national organization that helps women who have faced domestic abuse. For the victims of harassment and violence, feeling comfortable and accepting of your body is both a struggle and an act of empowerment. FS sought to celebrate the power in reclaiming one’s own body – through both the clothes we choose to wear, and the confidence with which we carry our most bare self. And a job well done indeed!