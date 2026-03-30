The Spring Break Paradox – Relaxed yet Stressed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break fading into the distance and April reading week still a ways off, vacation feels an eternity away. However, being on a vacation is something we have all experienced, whether that be spring break, relaxing at home, or on the beach. It is meant to be relaxing, something we look forward to while in the trenches of deadlines and the dreary days of winter. We look forward to when we can relax, catch up on sleep, and only worry about what will fill our leisure time. But the reality is sometimes a bit more complicated.

Consider yourself lucky if you have experienced a break, particularly from university, be that reading week, winter, spring, or summer break, without any background anxieties or worries. Picture this- you get to your spring break destination, wherever in the world it may be, whether it’s a sunny beach or your couch at home with your childhood dog, you lie down to relax, be that on your phone or with a book, and all of a sudden feel anxious or stressed for no identifiable reason.

Personally, I am very familiar with this feeling, and those writing this article may be as well. As university students, particularly at St. Andrews, we are used to performing in a high-stress environment. Feeling behind, stressed, and exhausted are simply normal symptoms of term time for most students. So why, when we need it most, do our bodies recycle the stress we have been experiencing non-stop for weeks, if not months?

The answer is actually simpler than you think. As university students in particular, during the semester, we begin to operate at a baseline level of stress, where stress becomes our new normal rather than our relaxation. This concept is called hyperarousal, and with your nervous system constantly in a state of stress, it is not so easy to simply emerge from that when one suddenly has time off, for example, a spring break.

There is also a term for this comedown, or the sudden lack of stressors and stimulants. Known as the let-down effect, this is the phenomenon that occurs after a period of high stress, where just as the stress subsides, anxiety, illness, or emotional crashes emerge. As students, I’m sure we have all felt this before, for example, going home during a winter break for Christmas, just to suddenly get ill and be unable to leave our beds. That isn’t just a coincidental timing of sickness or a period of emotional struggle- it is backed by science and completely normal.

But that isn’t to say that through the right techniques we cannot alleviate some of the unnecessary anxiety or stress post-event. After all, vacations are meant to be enjoyed, so let’s discuss some ways to shortcut this phenomenon. As discussed in a WebMD article, Marc Schoen, a PhD in psychology, offers some recommendations. Short bursts of exercise, which can activate the immune system, help regulate and, hopefully, prevent illness and other health issues. This can be short five-minute walks, simply hitting the stairs in your house, or even going to the gym if you are feeling particularly ambitious. Additionally, problem-solving activities can stimulate your brain and support immune system activation. Schoen recommends even timing them to fully engage the brain, with crossword puzzles or Sudoku adjacent activities being useful.

Even though it may feel far, due to deadlines, university activities, or whatever stands between you and April reading week, break is truly right around the corner. And if you notice yourself getting sick, anxious, or otherwise, take a breath, understand this is normal, and take proactive steps to have a truly relaxing break. You aren’t crazy- just finally getting a break from all the stress.