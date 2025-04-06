The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Economist dubbed 2019 “the year of the vegan.” As research showing the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based diet emerged, veganism took off, with around a quarter of Americans aged 25 to 34 years old self-identifying as vegans or vegetarians. I even jumped on the bandwagon myself, sticking to a vegetarian diet for 6 years.

In recent years, though, we have witnessed a complete departure from the health principles preached by the vegan movement. Instead, discourse surrounding an animal-based or ‘carnivore’ diet has taken social media by storm. This shift felt abrupt– so, what’s the hype around this carnivore diet?

As you may have guessed, an animal-based diet prioritizes foods derived from animals, like meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy. Plant-based foods, like fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, are limited or, in the case of the carnivore diet, entirely excluded. Proponents claim that this diet improves mental clarity, stabilizes blood sugar, reduces bloating and inflammation, increases energy, and boosts metabolic function.

The carnivore diet promotes minimal food processing and advocates for a return to ancestral eating patterns. Ultimately, it is an extreme form of ‘keto’, where, due to the minimal carbohydrate supply, the body resorts to burning fat for energy, inducing a state known as “ketosis.”

While some scientific research does seem to support certain health claims, I can’t help but question the long-term viability of eating pasture-raised eggs and ribeye steak for three meals a day. And I’m not the only one– though less prominently discussed, concerns about the potential health risks of the carnivore diet have been raised by doctors and nutritionists.

A primary concern for carnivore followers is their high intake of saturated fat, which raises Low-Density Lipoprotein– or the bad cholesterol– and substantially increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, the world’s leading cause of death. The extreme restriction of plant foods inherent in this diet could also lead to nutrient deficiencies. Without fruits and vegetables, your body’s requirements of vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber are most likely not being met. Overconsumption of protein has also been linked to an increased risk of kidney stones, gout, and osteoporosis in the long term.

On a global scale, an animal-heavy diet also raises sustainability concerns. Red meat production is particularly resource intensive, requiring about 30% of Earth’s land to raise livestock. Cattle alone contribute nearly 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, and vast areas of forest are cleared to grow crops to feed them. At a time when sustainability is more critical than ever, the shift away from veganism towards an increased animal-based consumption seems counterintuitive. However, this movement reflects a greater social transformation that has unfolded in recent years.

The carnivore diet’s primitive nature seems very reminiscent of the resurgence of traditional culture, specifically the ‘trad wife’ and homesteading trend popularized by influencers like Nara Smith and Ballerina Farms in the United States. Ironically, though largely propagated through social media, both trends reject modernity. In diet, any form of processing is often demonized- and ingredients in their natural state are preferred. However, this approach is risky; raw or unpasteurized milk, for example, can pose significant health hazards, including foodborne illness and infections. Not all processed food is harmful, and many modern advancements in food safety exist for a reason.

The most concerning aspect of the carnivore diet is its extreme, all-or-nothing mentality. There is a fine line between enjoying wholesome, natural foods and embracing a restrictive diet that romanticizes a past that was not necessarily healthier. According to the World Health Organization, the healthiest diet is a varied one, as it helps to prevent malnutrition in all of its forms. If nothing else, the rise of the carnivore diet serves as a testament to the never-ending cycle of health and wellness fads.

Ultimately, healthy eating can take many forms. It depends on resource availability, cultural or religious norms, or, simply, individual preferences. So, despite what you may hear online, you do not have to become a strict vegan or a full-fledged carnivore to be healthy.