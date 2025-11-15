The HA+CH Breakfast Club Launch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How to finish off the week right: HA+CH’s Breakfast Club is now serving up mornings worth getting out of bed for.

8AM. November 7. A few dozen members of Her Campus St Andrews were invited to join the lovely Julie Dalton at her inaugural Breakfast Club, hosted at her very own HA+CH establishment. Over steaming plates of eggs Benedict, nourishing granola bowls, and rejuvenating collagen lattes, we got to hear from Julie and her experience in the hospitality industry, feeling inspired by her dedication to community values and her unwavering support for female entrepreneurship.

At the helm of the multi-award-winning Adamson Restaurant & Bar, Julie has built a brand renowned for excellence in food, service, and innovation. She is the director of The Adamson, HA+CH, and The Physician Cocktail Bar, and has been recognised for her 30-plus years of leadership with numerous awards. Julie launched HA+CH in 2017 – a vibrant brunch and casual dining venue designed to welcome both locals and students. In her own words,

I started Hatch because I wanted to do something fresh and inventive. Something that would excite guests, not just the first time they joined us but every time – with a menu of vibrant, seasonal dishes.

Good modern food doesn’t need to be complicated, but it does need great produce, great flavours, and great care. That’s what Hatch is all about – with a name inspired by my two boys, Harrison + Charlie. Like me, they never stand still. That’s exactly the spirit we want to bring to St Andrews. We look forward to welcoming you along for the ride.

The familiar, playful, and welcoming atmosphere of the cafe is evident at first glance; the very name itself–HA+CH–is a portmanteau of her two children’s names, Harrison and Charlie, with + doubling as a ‘T’ in the logo. Unsurprisingly, the space served as the perfect location to host Julie’s latest endeavour with the ladies of Her Campus St Andrews: The Breakfast Club.

In conversation with Julie, it became clear that the essence of this new Breakfast Club extends far beyond the allure of a perfectly poured coffee or pristinely poached egg. It’s a gathering aimed at ambitious, curious young women of St Andrews, welcoming those driven by a shared passion to learn, grow, and connect. Here, conversation flows as freely as the espresso, inviting members to explore ideas that inspire: entrepreneurship, vision, wealth, wellbeing, sustainability, and the power of community.

We hope each meeting will serve as more than just a morning ritual; it’s an experience, a connection. In the future, Julie hopes to bring her values centre-stage: inviting and engaging guest speakers, hosting pre-breakfast group runs, and fostering collaboration through workshops, all centred on wellness and women in business. These will, of course, be complemented with beautifully crafted dishes, artisanal coffee, and the quiet luxury of wellbeing woven into every detail.

Original photo by Adele Spitz

