The best podcasts of 2024 and why you should be listening to them 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Any walk, chore or morning routine can always be improved with a podcast. With the rise of the ‘hot girl walk,’ podcasts have gained a newfound popularity among Gen Z. With a wide range of genres and hosts, podcasts can provide inspiration, education, laughter, and light-hearted relief.

My all-time favourite podcast, which I have been listening to for two years (yes, I am going to their live show), is ‘NewlyWeds’, co-hosted by just-married couple Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo. Previously known as NearlyWeds for a year before the two tied the knot, all the wedding preparations (s)—one in the UK and one in Spain—were well documented as everyone felt like they had an invitation to their luxury nuptials in Marbella. The most enjoyable part of the hourly show is ‘Listeners Messages,’ in which fans send stories of their embarrassment, true love, or struggles. Recently, Laing helped to organise a flash mob proposal for one lucky listener and streamed the entire thing on the podcast (luckily, she said yes). Previous guests on the show have included reality stars, wedding planners, and even lie-detector coordinators. Without a doubt, the pair’s relatable approach to everyday life never fails to make me smile, especially on my way to lectures on a Monday morning.

‘Wednesdays’, another podcast co-hosted by Sophie Habboo alongside her best friend Melissa Tattam and resulting from Jampot Productions (Jamie Laing’s podcast startup), continues with a similar write-in format in which listeners can write in and get advice on any range of their daily dilemmas. This format has produced exciting results. For instance, a listener wrote about being conned by a boy in Barcelona, and another listener realised that she had had a similar experience with the same boy. The two girls connected and managed to prevent others from being in a similar situation. Sophie and Melissa host guest speakers, including Love Island All-Star winners Molly and Tom, reality stars such as Made in Chelsea’s Ruby Adler, and even some psychologists. The female co-hosts are well-connected in the influencer circles, yet in a refreshing turn, are also keen to share their unfiltered opinions and advice. This podcast offers unbeatable twists, keeping you on your toes, and, if you’re like me, an excellent podcast to distract you on your runs!

Unlike some self-help podcasts, which can present themselves as moralistic and lack concrete knowledge, The ‘Mel Robbins Podcast’ is genius. Whether you want to learn about yourself or how our brains work, Mel, who has considerable experience in mental health suffering, life coaching and public speaking) is the person to tune in with. Consider Mel, your new audible life coach; her collection likely has an episode that can relate to most everyday problems. In particular, the episode on how to stop procrastinating has made a significant difference to my life at university — my main takeaway: forgive your procrastinative efforts to break negative cycles. Each episode ends with steps that can be implemented, leaving you feeling positive and uplifted.

Emma Chamberlain, known for her dry yet funny and relatable podcast: ‘Anything Goes,’ covers absolutely every aspect of life, from speaking about experiences, to how to curate the best possible capsule wardrobe. During the episodes, Chamberlain provides insight into not only fun and current topics, but also how you can find joy in the more mundane aspects of life. Chamberlain uses her platform to share her experiences with those who want to listen. She is the original believer in the ‘morning routine’ and how this can enhance your quality of life. Released weekly, Chamberlain accompanies your early morning workout, hot girl walk, or wind down at the end of a long day.

On the topic of wellbeing, ‘In It Together with Ella’ is the podcast helping you to navigate the highs and lows of being in your 20s. Ella has provided relatable social media content following her university journey and shows how she has transitioned into life as a post-grad ‘working girlie.’ With an ‘Ask Ella’ section at the end of each episode, she provides genuine, insightful advice on scenarios we are all going through at this stage. Her struggles with mental health and how she continues to overcome them have made many feel less alone, as her podcast focuses on the joys of good days as well as the acceptance of, and ways to overcome, the bad ones. Ella is an influencer who I hope continues to produce her podcast and her social media content, as I have found these tips so incredibly helpful during the transitive period of the university.

Here’s a roundup of some incredible podcasts currently available. Each one can provide new perspectives on a range of topics. The next time you tap your Spotify app on your hot girl walk, consider a podcast instead and enjoy the benefits of listening while having time to yourself.