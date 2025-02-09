Still Going Strong? The Guide to Making Your New Year’s Resolutions Last All Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t typically make New Year’s resolutions. Why? Because making a resolution to save money or hit the gym pretty much guarantees failure. To me, telling people you’re taking New Year’s resolutions seriously is the same as telling people your birthday wish after blowing out the candles – you set yourself up for failure before you even get started. Something about sharing my resolutions sets an expiration date of 2nd January. But this year—inspired by three semesters of psychology lectures, —I decided to give resolutions another shot. So, here’s my amateur guide to making your New Year’s resolutions last all year round.

This holiday season, my family and I sat around the table intentionally crafting our New Year’s resolutions. My mom wants to meditate and my brother wants to surf more (he follows this up with “getting good grades,” but surfing precedes straight A’s). However, before I shared my resolution, I wanted to change this whole setup. The word “resolution” doesn’t sit well with me; I associate resolutions with rules and restrictions. Psychologist Dr Audrey Tang says, “When there’s a ‘rule,’ we try to bend it. This can feel like cheating, and that’s when we start giving up.” Instead, I decided to set “goals,” which feel more optimistic.

My New Year’s goal is to learn to play the cello. Why not? I played the cello when I was little. Most importantly, learning to play an instrument is an “approach goal,” not an “avoidance goal.” A study at Stockholm University tracked the progress of a thousand people who made New Year’s resolutions in 2017. Half the resolutions were avoidance-based, like quitting sugar or alcohol. The other half were “approach goals,” wherein people allotted a certain amount of time for a new hobby each week. Participants were 25% more likely to accomplish their approach goals than avoidance goals. Framing your goals in a positive light has a genuine effect.

The thing that’s helped me fulfil my goals more than anything, though, is the SMART framework. SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. Let’s look at my New Year’s goal: playing the cello. Is it specific? I think so. I can measure it by time spent practising or how much of Sweet Child O Mine I learn by the semester’s end. Achievable? Yep. Relevant? Eh, close enough. Time-bound? I have until my music centre membership expires.

The biggest issue with sticking to your New Year’s resolutions is perfectionism. We start the new year with a clean slate, thinking we must keep it spotless. But New Year’s resolutions aren’t all or nothing. If you break your goals down into excessively small, achievable steps, you’re more likely to tackle those goals than get overwhelmed by decision paralysis. My reminders start with “wash face” and “make tea” because those small goals build toward my larger ones. Think small, stay positive, and smile through it to your goals!