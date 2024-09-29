The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many regard St Andrews as a ‘notoriously American’ Scottish town due to its large student and tourist population. Although typically taken with a grain of salt, this observation does highlight the potential impact this stand out demographic has.

Now, most especially, is a pressing time for St Andrews’ Americans to make themselves known by voting in the 2024 presidential election. While calls to vote in this upcoming election feel all too familiar (even thousands of miles away), the importance of exercising one’s right to vote abroad cannot be stressed enough.

St Andrews’ American study abroad students and tourists (myself included) are part of the nearly 3 million U.S. voters currently overseas. Despite this fact, however, elections disappointingly prove we tend to disregard our political influence. For the 2022 midterm elections, only 3.4% out of 2.8 million overseas Americans casted their votes (that is about 2,704,800 votes lost).

Thus, while also keeping in mind the higher political stakes of this election where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remain neck-in-neck in national polls (currently, Harris leads with 48% and Trump trails with 46%), it is clear voters abroad have great potential in making a drastic difference in November.

Understanding such political impact, this article not only implores its readers to vote if they can, but hopes to guide them along the way. The process may feel overwhelming, confusing, and even tedious with so much on the line, yet this article promises the voting process is much simpler than it appears to be.

Voting Specifically in St Andrews

As a ‘uni town,’ St Andrews is lucky to have many university students, staff members, and informed townspeople dedicating their own time to ensure U.S. citizens feel confident and prepared to vote abroad. Informational pop-ups and facilitated debates covering the upcoming election continue to take place throughout town. When it comes to straightforward, step-by-step guidance, the student-run coalition standrewsvotesusa takes the lead, helping “Americans, regardless of their beliefs, exercise their right to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election.” While their pop-up outside the Student Union already took place on Sunday, 15 September, they remain approachable by maintaining an up-to-date feed with their own voting guides as well as trustworthy links to national sources including the Federal Voting Assistance Program.

If interest lies more on expanding one’s knowledge on the key debates and issues defining this election, St Andrews’ student-run American Politics Association (Instagram: americanpoliticsassociation) is “open to nonpartisan communication,” hosting weekly socials at the One Under Bar (every Thursday at 7:30pm) and publishing monthly newsletters. Although the society focuses on US politics more broadly, their work encourages voter preparedness and informed immersion necessary to make one’s politically hefty decisions this upcoming election.

Additionally, other St Andrews publications remain intent on covering various aspects of the politics and events leading up to this year’s election. Thus, abroad voters can stay informed, as well as gain further information and in-depth analysis, by reaching for one of the many magazines St Andrews has to offer. This includes the St Andrews Economist, The Saint, The Stand, and – yes, as a shameless plug – Her Campus (amongst others). This is particularly important for those with specific areas of interest one wants to understand in depth. From economics and migration policy, to women’s rights and climate activism, St Andrews’ student-run magazines cover it all.

Outside sources worth mentioning

Nevertheless, it is important to note states have their own rules and regulations for voting, especially when it comes to doing so by mail. State or locally-specific propositions and elections included in this year’s ballot will also vary from one voter abroad in St Andrews to another. Therefore, trustworthy outside sources are of equal – if not greater – assistance in addressing one’s particular situation as well as ensuring the voting process goes as efficiently and securely as possible.

The Center for US Voters Abroad Turnout Project is helpful in this regard by quickly requesting one’s ballot, contacting specific county registrars, and sending state-specific deadline reminders. Once one is registered to vote (which, guidance on how to do so can be found here: https://www.usa.gov/register-to-vote), requesting a ballot through the Center takes all of 5 minutes online. From there, they will email a Federal Post Card Application which must be completed, printed, and emailed to one’s county registrar in charge of sending over one’s specific election ballot, as well as local voting guides and instructions on what to do once it is completed. Additionally, governmental guidebooks and videos for further information are helpful in ensuring one understands the contexts specific to their state and US residence, even when living abroad. This includes those provided by the US Embassy and Consulates in the UK or US federal webpages.

“It all matters”

Preparations to vote in November can be a stark reminder not only of the physical distance from the US and its politics, but the emotional detachment that comes along with being a voter abroad. It is no wonder then, that a significant portion of nearly 3 million US voters abroad will fall under feelings of voter apathy. However, this article stresses once more (but in the poetic words of former president Barack Obama), “There’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter. It all matters.” Especially with a unique perspective and status as citizens watching from the outside, the American voices of St Andrews (and elsewhere) are needed now more than ever. Thus, all I can say as author, along with the help of Uncle Sam and St Andrews, is that we all want you to get out there and vote!