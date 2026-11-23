This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I started university at St Andrews, I honestly didn’t think that much about where everyone would be from. I just knew I was excited to meet them. It’s definitely not a secret that students in St Andrews are from a wide range of places, and the majority of the people I know are from big cities. When we talk about our home lives, the stories are so diverse but a common conclusion they always come to is that St Andrews is tiny. They are always a bit shocked when I say that St Andrews is the biggest – in fact only – town I have ever lived in!

The thought that St Andrews could ever seem busy is probably quite an absurd thing to think about as a person that has grown up in the city, but when I was growing up, the primary schools I went to never had more than 40 people in the school. Yes, the whole school. And, when I went to secondary school, the number didn’t increase much. So, when everyone says the classic St Andrews phrase of ‘everyone knows everyone’, I do sometimes wonder how little they knew everyone in their home towns because when I say it: I mean every. Single. Person.

I know that St Andrews, by definition, is not a big town and that definitely influenced my decision to come here, but it feels busy to me sometimes. and I think it’s because everything is so close and compacted together in one space. Before university, I had never experienced this because living in the countryside makes things feel so spread out. I find it funny when I hear complaints of how far away things are as everything feels so extremely close to me. I still don’t think I’ve gotten used to the fact that my friends are a five minute walk away, or just down the corridor. And, what do you mean it’s not a half an hour drive to any shops? Also living in the same place that I study has been a bizarre experience. I find myself feeling pressure to look good even for a quick trip out.

As much as I am a countryside girl at heart, I do also love the city and wonder what my life would have been like if I had gone to a bigger place for university. I sometimes feel stupid for not having tried it, but at the same time, I know I made the right decision to come here. City life, at the moment, is not for me. As I get older, the importance of doing what I want to do and not what I think I should be doing keeps increasing.

What is most interesting to me is how much people from big cities seem to thrive in St Andrews. I think this reflects the sense of busyness, and is why life here is so unique: even though St Andrews is a small town, there is a lot going on all the time and I think we can all agree that the impact it has on our lives is anything but small.