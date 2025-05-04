The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the years following Covid-19, health and wellbeing trends have blown up on social media. A Hot Girl Walk, Pink Pilates Princesses, the list goes on… but a trend that is currently unnamed and unbranded but is on the rise is that of sober “switches”. The sober curious movement is on the rise – instead of a boozy night of mixing drinks, many have shifted their gaze to a more balanced way of going out and socialising, without alcohol. And what better time to try it than the transition into summer – what I’m calling a Sober Girl Summer.

Why make the switch? Alcohol, especially for many of us university students, is a constant in our lives. Going out? Enjoy a few cocktails. Celebrating? Let’s pop the champagne! Busying yourself on a sunny day between classes? To the pub we go! While drinking almost always seems like a fun idea in the moment, the groggy aftermath has triggered the wellness community.

Of course, there’s the blatantly obvious: overconsumption of alcohol is a guarantee for a rough next day. Headaches, exhaustion, or outright vomiting – all the fun in drinking comes hand in hand with an inevitable cost. Especially during our time at university, every day counts. In St Andrews, one day you may be attending a ball and the next you may have a presentation worth 50% of your overall grade. Simply put, it’s not ideal to write off at least one day a week in the name of too much alcohol. That’s why making the switch, even for half of your nights out, can make a positive impact on your body, mind, and life.

Have you ever heard of hanxiety? The first thing you can walk out the door is alcohol-induced anxiety. Drinking less is proven to reduce anxiety and depression. It seems obvious, but cutting out alcohol allows your body to recharge and re-energize, and in turn, on the days after a night out, you will feel less drained and have more energy to conquer the day ahead. And potentially the most convincing advantage to your Sober Girl Summer is the financial improvements. Have you ever been on a night out, just to read the menu and see drinks for over £15? Making the switch to non-alcoholic drinks, on top of all the health benefits, will be sure to make your bank account happy.

I’m not suggesting to permanently abstain from alcohol – that would be very hypocritical of me, as I do still appreciate a fun night out with a cocktail in hand. But even just making the switch for one of your nights out per week can significantly impact your health and wellbeing. Mocktails are available on almost all bar menus now. Do you prefer beer? Or perhaps some bubbly? Why not ask for a 0.0 beer or non-alcoholic prosecco – it tastes the same! As read in the article by GoodFood, choosing a sober night is more accessible than ever and the options for no/low alcohol swaps are truly endless. Your mind, body, bank account, and overall wellbeing will thrive. So this summer, let’s embrace a new trend – the Sober Girl Summer!