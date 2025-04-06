Scandi, Spanish, or English style, the differences in Spring Aesthetics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is here, and fashion enthusiasts continue to turn to TikTok for outfit inspiration. The platform has pushed hyper-specific fashion aesthetics, and this season, three regional styles are dominating wardrobes: Scandinavian, Spanish, and English. Whether you’re leaning toward the minimalist sophistication of Scandi style, the bold, vibrant energy of Spanish fashion, or the timeless countryside charm of English aesthetics, there’s something for everyone.

This article dives into the defining elements of each aesthetic, the key pieces to include in your spring wardrobe, and where to shop for each look.

Scandi

Scandi style has resonated with girly minimalists looking for practical yet chic pieces. The Scandi look is about low-rise flare jeans, cotton blouses, and headbands this spring.

Key trends include voluminous, Matilda Djerf-inspired blowouts, cropped trench coats, and white peplum tops for a soft, feminine vibe. Scandi fashion is about creating a balanced, relaxed silhouette, and the low-rise flare jeans are the perfect piece to embody that aesthetic. This look is effortlessly chic, whether paired with a simple white blouse or a casual cotton sweater.

For Scandi-inspired shopping, brands like Gina Tricot and Nelly offer easy-to-wear, versatile pieces, and their international shipping makes them accessible to anyone.

Spanish

Spanish fashion is about embracing bold colours, statement accessories, and a touch of flamenco inspiration. The Spanish aesthetic is vibrant, often incorporating fringe, statement earrings, and bold prints. This season, we’re seeing high-neck scarf tops and boho-inspired blazers combined with boots for a practical yet cool edge during this transition season.

A key characteristic of Spanish style is the use of colour: rich reds, yellows, oranges, and the incorporation of flamenco influences, such as ruffled skirts and bright prints. Brownie and Nicoli are perfect examples of Spanish-inspired fashion, offering boho-edgy pieces like fringe jackets and statement earrings that can easily be paired with everything from high-waisted trousers to dresses.

English

The English style takes us to the countryside, where floral prints, vintage-inspired elements, and an overall sense of tradition rule the look. The floral dresses, baby tees, skinny scarves, and white maxi skirts are staples in an English aesthetic, creating a nostalgic and stylish look.

Brands like Kiwi and Babble & Goose capture the essence of this timeless look with their cropped baby tees and baggy jeans, which perfectly balance comfort and style. For those looking for a mix of modern and vintage, canvas tote bags and denim jackets are your go-to pieces.

TikTok and the Globalisation of Fashion

TikTok has made it easier to discover new brands and shop from anywhere. Regional styles are no longer limited to their countries of origin. However, with the globalisation of fashion trends, one question arises: Does this make individual style obsolete? As fashion moves toward hyper-specific trends, individual expression seems confined to a curated aesthetic.

The rise of hyper-specific aesthetics can make it feel like global trends rather than personal tastes dictate personal style. The difference is how you uniquely incorporate these trends into your wardrobe.

As the fashion world continues to evolve with globalisation, it’s essential to remember that trends, while inspiring, should complement personal style rather than define it. TikTok has made fashion more accessible and encourages us to find our own voice within these trends. So, whether you prefer Scandi simplicity, Spanish flair, or English elegance, the key is to incorporate what makes you feel confident and authentic.