Powder Greens: Superfood Savior or Influencer Cash Grab?

This year, my TikTok for you page has been intricately curated with aesthetic videos of girls in colourful matching gym sets, en route to a pilates class, who claim that they ‘’cannot live without’’ their powdered greens. At first, I believed it. Then, once I liked one video, a slew of the same structured videos soon followed my ForYou page. As I took a closer look at their captions, they most boldly stated they were ‘paid promotions’. So, my question is, do these greens give you a nutritional boost or are they just another product of the influencer marketing machine?

So, what are powdered greens? Powdered Greens are dietary supplements made by dehydrating a blend of vegetables, grasses and herbs. Ingredients like spinach, kale and wheatgrass can be found in them. However, depending on the formula, some powders also include added vitamins and probiotics.

Advocates of powdered greens argue that they offer a concentrated source of nutrients, particularly for individuals who struggle to consume enough vegetables daily. Many formulations contain antioxidants, fiber, and anti-inflammatory compounds that support overall health. Research also suggests that ingredients like spirulina and chlorella can aid detoxification, while probiotics contribute to gut health. Some consumers report feeling more energetic and experiencing improved digestion after incorporating greens powders into their diets.

Despite these phenomena, skeptics – like myself- would argue that powdered greens might not live up to the hype. While they contain beneficial compounds, they lack the full spectrum of nutrients found in whole foods, including fiber and certain phytonutrients that degrade during processing. Additionally, many greens powders rely on proprietary blends, making it difficult to determine the exact nutrient content and effectiveness. Is it not just easier to make a green smoothie or make a leafy green salad instead?

Admittedly, I initially fell for the powder greens craze when my favorite influencer successfully managed to lure me into the trend. Not only were the greens bought off TikTok shop, which is not the most reliable source for nutritional products, but they also looked and tasted horrible – comparable, I’d say, to murky water. Ensuring you get the right amount of nutrients through fruits and veggies is important but I think I will stick to adding spinach into my morning omelete instead.

The influencer marketing boom has played a significant role in the success of these products. This is dangerous as social media personalities blindly promote dietary products with vague and anecdotal claims. Although the initial appeal of incorporating more greens in your diet is generally a good thing, influencers’ promotions quickly turn toxic. Sayings like, ‘’Drink these greens every day and you will achieve a flat stomach’’ or ‘’ drink these greens and you will feel instantly energized,” can be damaging for impressionable young girls, especially since no two bodies are the same. Yes, powder greens might have nutritional benefits but their effect on you as an individual can vary depending on your immune system, lifestyle and genetics. So, no, you will not get abs like the girl on TikTok just purely from drinking greens as she probably goes to the gym 6 days a week. Therefore, the capitalization of these supplements on lucrative sponsorship deals raises clear concerns regarding the authenticity of these endorsements.

Furthermore, a greens powder can range from £30- £100, highlighting that these products are not marketed to just anyone, but target women (or TikTok’s Pink Pilates Princesses) who can afford to take care of themselves and care about their well-being. However, given that a whole, raw vegetable can provide similar nutrients at a fraction of the cost with the same – if not more – nutritional value, I would argue that investing in high-quality fresh produce might be the most effective and sustainable approach.

Ultimately, powdered greens have nutritional value and can be a helpful supplement, particularly those who have busy or active lifestyles. However, they should not act as a replacement for whole foods in a balanced diet. While some formulations offer genuine benefits, the marketing surrounding these products often exaggerate their effects. Before buying into the hype, remember: true health comes from a varied diet (not to mention seeking professional advice), not just a trendy powder promoted on Instagram.