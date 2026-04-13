Nothing Sells: Celebrity Culture, AI Books, and Fruit Love Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Kylie Jenner is having the Time of Her Life on Vacay—and She’s Got the Bikini Pics to Prove It!”

That was the headline. Not satire. Not a joke. A real post, earnestly published, complete with commentary about how Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are apparently thriving together on vacation, despite not “hard launching” their relationship yet. As if that distinction matters.

And somehow, this is what we’re talking about.

It would be easy to dismiss this as harmless celebrity fluff, the kind that has always existed in some form. But lately, it feels different. More constant. More inescapable.

Celebrity culture

These stories are not just distractions

They dominate entire feeds, filling the space where actual conversation could exist. Art, politics, literature, global events, even just thoughtful discussion, all quietly pushed aside in favor of who wore what, who posted what, and who might be dating whom.

The issue is not that celebrity culture exists. It is that it rewards triviality so aggressively that everything else feels secondary.

At the same time, the internet has developed an almost reflexive need to manufacture outrage. Not over meaningful issues, but over the smallest, most inconsequential details. A throwaway comment becomes a scandal. A rumor becomes a reason to “cancel” someone. Entire TikTok cycles are built around dissecting moments that, in any other context, would barely register.

The double standard

Take Jessie Buckley, who was briefly dragged online over something as absurd as allegedly hating cats. It sounds ridiculous because it is. And yet, it spread. People engaged. Videos were made. Opinions were formed. The internet did what it does best, turning nothing into something, and then treating that something as if it mattered.

The problem is not just that we amplify celebrities. It is that we amplify the most pointless criticism of them.

And then, almost seamlessly, we ignore what might actually be worth paying attention to.

This is where the double standard becomes impossible to ignore. Minor, often fabricated controversies receive intense scrutiny, while far more serious behavior, particularly from male celebrities, is brushed aside or quietly forgotten. The outrage is not proportional. It is not even consistent. It is selective, driven less by morality and more by what is entertaining to be outraged about.

Chappell Roan’s treatment is a recent example of how quickly narratives can spiral. A single claim, amplified by the right voices, turns into a full-blown smear campaign. Context becomes irrelevant. Clarification comes too late, if it comes at all. And suddenly, consequences follow, not because something meaningful happened, but because the story gained traction.

There is an undeniable gendered element to this. Women are scrutinized more closely, forgiven less easily, and often reduced to caricatures of whatever narrative the internet decides to assign them. Meanwhile, others are allowed complexity, nuance, and, most importantly, second chances.

Which raises an uncomfortable question:

Do we actually care about right and wrong, or do we just care about what holds our attention?

AI (Anti-intellectualism)

This is where the conversation shifts from celebrity culture to something broader. Because this pattern does not exist in isolation. It reflects a larger cultural shift, one that feels increasingly difficult to ignore.

We are moving toward a space where the easiest content wins.

Not the most thoughtful. Not the most informed. The easiest.

Scroll through any platform long enough, and the pattern becomes clear. Short, repetitive videos designed for quick consumption. AI-generated books are built around the same recycled tropes, engineered to appeal to algorithms rather than readers. Entire series like “fruit love island,” an AI-driven TikTok phenomenon that attracted millions of viewers, despite offering little more than novelty and aesthetic appeal.

None of this requires much from us. Not paying attention. Not interpretation. Not critical thinking.

And that is precisely why it succeeds.

The algorithm does not reward depth. It rewards engagement. And engagement is easiest to achieve when content is simple, emotional, and instantly digestible. Celebrity gossip fits perfectly into this model. So does outrage. So does anything that can be consumed, reacted to, and discarded within seconds.

Over time, this creates a kind of feedback loop. The more we engage with this content, the more we see it. The more we see it, the more normal it feels. And eventually, it becomes the default.

Maybe this is where the real discomfort lies. Not just in the content itself, but in how quickly we have adapted to it.

It would be easy to frame this as a purely external problem, something caused by algorithms or platforms or “the media.” But that feels incomplete. Because these systems are, ultimately, shaped by what we choose to engage with.

Which makes this less about celebrities and more about us.

Maybe this frustration is just cynicism. Maybe it is the inevitable result of spending too much time online, of noticing patterns that are easier to ignore. Or maybe it is something else. Maybe it is a response to a culture that increasingly prioritizes immediacy over depth, reaction over reflection, and visibility over substance.

The kind of culture where a bikini post becomes a headline, a baseless rumor becomes a controversy, and a piece of AI-generated content can reach millions without saying anything at all.

If that is the direction we are moving in, then the question is not just why this content exists. It is why we continue to reward it.

Why do we care about this?

And what are we choosing not to care about instead?