Leaf Winter Behind: The Guide to the Perfect Spring Salad

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, I start to long for a fresh, crisp salad. However, this was not always the case. I don’t know about you, but I used to hate salads. I associated them with diet culture, boring vegetables and feeling unsatisfied. Nevertheless, over the past few years, I have realized I was simply doing it all wrong. Not only are they a great way to get your greens in, they are also extremely versatile. They are easy to make, meal prep and are capable of satisfying all your cravings. Still not convinced? Here is my guide to making the perfect salad for you.

Step 1: Pick your greens

The base of a salad, as we all know, is some sort of leafy green. From a classic Romaine, Kale, or spinach to a summery rocket, there is an option for everyone. You can even get creative and pick other vegetables as your base. For example, I have lately been using broccoli as my base, it is crunchy, delicious and pairs well with stronger flavours like parmesan cheese.

*Bonus Tip: salads are a great way to cycle sync as they combine at least one item from each food group. I personally use Lively, which tells me what foods are most beneficial during each phase of my cycle. Lively normally recommends some sort of green, like Spinach, for each different phase and I like to use this as guidance when picking my salad base.

Step 2: Pick your Protein

One of the key mistakes I used to make was making salads as sides. Instead of having them as a main course, I would make a simple side dish and expect that to fill me up, and there is nothing more boring than some rocket with olive oil and vinegar. Instead, I found the solution is to add some protein to make your salads more fun and filling.

The beauty of salads is that you can include any protein you want. My personal favourites are steak, salmon and chicken, but you can also add shrimp, tuna, prosciutto, etc.

This also works if you are vegan or vegetarian. You could add some tempeh, tofu, eggs, or beans. At the end of the day, choose whatever source of protein you are craving. All that matters is you add a protein that makes you feel your best!

Step 3: Pick your Carbs

Another essential for making a filling salad is carbs. Diet culture has made us think salads and carbs as polar opposites. However, combining them instead of glorifying plain salads and demonising carbohydrates is a game changer.

I love adding a grain to my salads to make them a bit more interesting. For instance, quinoa, rice and pasta make for great additions to your base. But if you are looking for some more texture and maybe a little crunch you can easily add some toasted sourdough bread, croutons or crackers. Not only are these delicious, but they work to absorb all the different flavours from the dressing, veggies and fats.

Step 4: Pick more Vegetables

You can tell you are getting older when a good looking vegetable gets you excited…

But you just cannot go wrong with a crunchy carrot, fresh cucumber or juicy tomato in a salad! Greens are great, but are a bit bland. So, adding some extra vegetables will add extra flavour,fibre, and colour to your dish.

Step 5: Pick your Fats

Like carbs, fats have been targeted by diet culture and, no pun intended, I am fed up! I love avocados, cheese and hummus. Not only are they healthy fats, but they are simply delicious, and I simply refuse to give them up!

Adding some grated parmesan to your salad is not only delicious but is a great source of extra protein. The same goes for hummus. Avocados are also extremely tasty and their creaminess goes great with other textures in a salad. You could also add some nuts for extra crunch. Take your pick and don’t forget your fats!

Step 6: Pick your Dressing

I am personally not a huge fan of dressings but appreciate a good homemade caesar salad. There are endless flavour combinations on the internet: from pesto to tahini and lemon, picking a dressing for your salad makes it more enjoyable, especially if you do not enjoy vegetables on their own.

*Bonus Tip: If you plan on meal prepping your salads do not mix in your dressing. It will make your crunchy toppings soggy and might make extras like avocados go brown. I recommend making a batch of your dressing and storing it separately in the fridge so you can add it right before eating.

I hope this article helps you rethink your prejudices on salads and piques your interest in playing around with the vegetables in your fridge. Don’t be afraid to go crazy with texture, flavour combinations, and – most importantly – don’t let my ideas limit you. I mentioned some of my favourite salad components but there is a whole pantry of options available for you. Here, I simply point out you can make a salad with anything!