Is There a Perfect Cafe in St Andrews?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St Andrews, while being a small town, is full of cafes. As someone who does not like to study in the library (and cannot be productive at home), I spend a lot of my time at cafes. Each cafe has its own quirks and specialties, but after speaking to my friends, we get a sense that there is not one true ‘perfect’ cafe in St Andrews. Every cafe seems to be missing one small thing that leaves it just short of perfect. So I took the liberty of going through the cafes in St Andrews, trying to find out if one is ‘perfect’ or if they all are missing something.

I’m judging every cafe on the quality of their products, the price, the aesthetic of the place, the ‘takeawayability’ (i.e., if it’s a good place to have something for takeaway), and the seating.

Quite possibly my favourite on the list when I need a good-quality latte or a cheap lunch on my way to the library is Taste. They have excellent coffee, paninis, pastries, and the best brownie I’ve ever had in my life, all at a very reasonable price. However, the only reason it is included on this list and is therefore ‘not perfect’ is the small indoor seating area and typically long queues. It’s incredible when you manage to grab a seat, especially at the bar looking at the ocean, but you have to be very lucky.

Pros: good coffee, good food, good prices

Cons: low seating, long queues

Another budget-friendly cafe is Rector’s Cafe. I frequent Rector’s during revision season when I need a change of scenery from the library. I love the large windows that give you something to stare at instead of your computer. They have good seating and good drinks, but not the best food options, in my opinion.

Pros: good prices, large windows, seating, laptop friendly

Cons: food options

Rector’s moodier twin sister is the Old Union Cafe. They offer the same menu and low prices but in, for lack of a better word, a cave. The Old Union is great in the winter when you want something cozy and rich with history; just make sure to dress warmly because it gets cold! There is not a lot of seating, so you do have to be a bit lucky.

Pros: good coffee, good prices, laptop friendly

Cons: low seating (and wobbly tables)

Kinnettles is an excellent cafe on the temperate, sunny days in St Andrews, when you need to spend the day enjoying the outdoors.​​ Their coffee is good, but a little more expensive than the places listed thus far. The outdoor seating is their greatest strength but also their greatest downfall: on rainy and cold days, it is kind of impossible to enjoy it.

Pros: outdoor seating

Cons: weather-dependent, price

Cottage Kitchen has good coffee and also a great food menu, along with fresh pastries and scones. They have an indoor area whether you’re there with a friend or trying to get some revision in, or a large outdoor seating area in the back, which is a huge bonus. However, they are popular, and the seating can fill up quickly.

Pros: good coffee, good food

Cons: low seating

Of course, Northpoint is famous for being the place “Kate Met Wills (for coffee),” but it also has incredible food. They have great coffee, smoothies, and hot chocolates. However, it can be incredibly difficult to find a seat sometimes. The main reason it’s on the list is the lack of ‘takeawayability’ – it really just is a cafe that you sit in to enjoy.

Pros: good food, good coffee

Cons: takeawayability

I love Bibbi’s Cafe (mostly for their blueberry pancakes that are to die for), but they also have good coffee and smoothies. The inside is cute and well-decorated but just a little small. I also wouldn’t go there with my laptop in hopes of getting some work done; it’s definitely more of a sit-and-drink or eat cafe.

Pros: good food, good coffee

Cons: work space, takeawayability

Hidden in between West Sands Beach and the golf courses is Dook. Its location is incredible if you already find yourself on the beach, but if you aren’t, the walk can seem a bit more out of the way. Dook offers a little more than your typical cafe, boasting incredible soft serve and spritzes. They have a nice outdoor seating area, but not many seats inside.

Pros: good coffee, drink variety, good paninis

Cons: indoor seating

Very new to the cafe scene is Herb’s, located just next to the Old Course Hotel. But what this cafe lacks in location, it makes up for in aesthetics. The inside feels luxurious, and they have an excellent and unique drink menu (although it is on the pricier side). There is room inside to sit and even a few chairs outside for nicer days. They also have pastries and soft serve if you need a sweet treat to go along with your revision.

Pros: aesthetic, good seating, laptop friendly

Cons: location, price

Another new and very welcome addition to the St Andrew’s cafe scene is Space. They offer plenty of seating, but it fills up very quickly, so there is an element of luck involved. The inside decor is very moody and cozy, fitting perfectly for the colder weather, and the ample outdoor seating is great when the sun comes out. They have plenty to offer in the food and drink department as well, although it is on the pricier side, and unfortunately they do not take cash.

Pros: aesthetic, seating, food variety, laptop friendly

Cons: do not take cash, price

Spoiled might be one of the most aesthetic cafes in St Andrews. But it isn’t just another pretty face – it serves great coffee as well. However, don’t get too attached because it is notoriously difficult to find a seat there, let alone room for your laptop. Unfortunately, I don’t like matcha, but all my matcha friends tell me it is their favourite place to get matcha in town. They also offer an array of pastries. However, it all does come at a price, with Spoiled being one of the more expensive cafes in town.

Pros: aesthetic, good coffee, good pastries

Cons: low seating, price

Luvian’s is one of the quieter cafes in St Andrews, but I think it’s a bit of a hidden gem. They have a good seating area inside and good coffee, as well as great ice cream, all in a more old-fashioned interior. The wifi is not great, so don’t go with the ambition of wanting to get work done on your computer.

Pros: good coffee, good ice cream

Cons: no work space

Palompo’s has excellent coffee, great sandwiches, and their pistachio cookie is good enough to rival Blank Street. It’s also incredibly convenient if you have lectures in St Mary’s Quad, as I do. Their one downfall is, of course, the lack of indoor seating. It really is just a takeaway cafe.

Pros: great coffee, good sandwiches, good pastries

Cons: low seating

There are many cafes in St Andrews, each with its own unique quirks and advantages, though it seems like there is just something missing from each one. But I think that’s ok because it means you keep more cafes in your rotation: one for great coffee, one to focus on revision, one to sit outside, and one for food. Meaning there really is a cafe for everyone.