How to Pack in a Backpack Like Your Life Depends on It (Because it Does)

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With reading week approaching, the promise of a holiday awaits, and the cheap Ryanair flight you booked is starting to look less appealing now that you only have a single backpack to carry all your stuff. Let me assure you, it is worth the struggle to pack everything in a backpack instead of paying (about the same as your ticket fare) to have an added bag. Also, if your bag is too big, you WILL be charged for it. So as a fairly experienced reading-week traveller, I’m here to give you all my tips and tricks to pack everything in your bag while still looking good.

Pack a Capsule Wardrobe

The key to packing any great travel outfits is the capsule wardrobe. This means you can pack fewer pieces while having many different, creative outfits. The foundation for a capsule wardrobe is a practical pair of trousers. This is definitely destination dependent: it could be jeans for really anywhere, thicker trousers for cooler destinations, or even a skirt or linen trousers for somewhere warm. Assuming you’re starting your journey in Scotland, I would recommend jeans or something thicker because it will be cold as you’re travelling. And, I would not recommend wearing shorts or a skirt on the plane. It really only takes any combination of the two listed above to give you plenty of outfit options.

The next step is your tops. I always go with two basic, black and white tops you love and can wear with anything. Then I pack three statement tops that are more colorful and perfect for nights-out or just walking around. Tops are usually small and don’t take up space, so it’s easier to pack a few.

If you’re lucky enough to be going somewhere warm, I would also bring a dress, because it is a very easy outfit. Of course to make space for it, you would need to sacrifice one or two tops.

Even if your destination is warmer, you’re going to want a sweater for the chillier nights, as well as the plane ride. This also gives you the opportunity to layer it over your other outfits to increase variety. Similarly, I also bring one jacket that I wear on the plane, because there is absolutely nowhere else to put it.

The biggest challenge is shoes, as they do take up the most space. My biggest recommendation is just wearing one pair. I personally choose trusty (but still fashionable) sneakers that go with everything, and are comfortable enough to do 15,000+ steps in. But if your destination does include a beach, then I would recommend squeezing a pair of sandals in.

The final trick to really spice up your outfits is bringing accessories that are easy to pack. This includes jewelry, belts, sunglasses, and scarves. They all can add variety to your outfits but are small enough to squeeze into the crevices of your bag. I would only bring one handbag, though – or better yet, a tote bag – as bringing multiple bags tends to take up more space.

Definitely Pack the Non-negotIables

To me, the non-negotiables are toiletries. I really need all my makeup and skincare, which does unfortunately take up a lot of space. As this is a carry-on you do need to be careful with how much you’re bringing. Edinburgh airport does allow up to two litres of liquid, but other airports have not adopted this yet. I like to just get travel containers and transfer all of my bigger products over so they take up less space. If you’re really worried about it, you could always buy small travel size products at your destination. I would also always recommend packing a swimsuit, no matter where you’re going, because you never know when you’re going to need it.

Do Not Pack

However productive you think you’ll be on your reading week holiday, I promise you won’t be. So don’t waste your valuable space by packing your laptop. If you really feel the need to be productive, you can print off readings you need to do and read on the airplane. Or, if you have a tablet, you could just bring that. Similarly, you could try to squeeze in a book (maybe make a smaller one) only if you really think you’ll read on your holiday.

I know when I’m packing, I definitely reach the point where I don’t care anymore, and just decide to figure it out when I get there. But, strategic planning, like using a capsule wardrobe where you’re not just bringing random clothes but a few different outfits is so helpful. It’s also good to remember that the main point of the trip is to enjoy the destination, so it really doesn’t matter what you pack.