The Guide to Great Basics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever tried to create a capsule wardrobe or even just find a pair of great-fitting jeans, you know how challenging it can be to find high-quality basics without spending a small fortune. The key to shopping for basics isn’t to buy more of them, but to buy better. This means I’m always looking at fabric tags and inspecting the stitching: natural fibers like cotton, wool, or linen tend to age better than synthetics, and little details like sturdy, straight stitching make all the difference.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve searched for the best closet staples that can hold their shape and structure through weekly laundering. From everyday tops to reliable denim, these pieces are well worth the price.

T-shirts

You will always find a plain white tee on every shop floor, but knowing what makes a good one keeps you from stepping out of the door one day in an odd, grey, misshapen top. The best quality t-shirts I have found are, without a doubt, from Uniqlo. Their 100% cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt comes in multiple colors, and for £14.90, the quality is incredible. The colors don’t fade into strange hues, and the white t-shirt stays super bright.

Jeans

We know the struggle of standing in a fitting room, hot and flustered, with a pair of jeans on that fit everywhere but the waist. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been on the hunt for a new pair. I looked at every high street store you could think of, and everything fell short, except for Levi’s.

Levi’s 501 90s are a classic: its midrise loose fit gives you the perfect look for many occasions, you can dress them up with kitten heels or wear them with sneakers to class. My tip: Get the waist size smaller as the jeans loosen with wear and mold into your shape over time! I’ve also fallen for the barrel jeans trend, and the Levi’s Baggy Dad Barrel jeans might be one of the most comfortable pairs I have tried. Barrel jeans give the look of regular loose or baggy jeans with a little extra flair in the curved leg.

Another great choice for jeans, if you are looking for something a little more budget-friendly, is Zara. Their wide range of styles means you can usually find a pair you like without overspending. At 5’7″, I always find their straight-leg jeans a little too short, so I always opt for a slightly oversized pair of baggy jeans, like their Baggy Mid waist pair.

Flats: The St Andrews Cult Classic.

If you lower your gaze slightly while walking down Market Street on a bright spring day, you’ll notice a sea of bright coloured ballet flats peaking out beneath the linen trousers and beige trench coats. For those looking to invest in a quality pair, brands like NOKWOL offer a great selection. Their multicolored velvet Mary Jane flats, priced at £89, are perfect for adding a pop of color while still looking chic and put together.

If you are drawn to a more playful style, tabi flats are a cool alternative. Although they were launched into the mainstream by Maison Margiela, you don’t need to spend upwards of £800 on a pair of tabis. Woodchuck Sato offers what I have found to be the best quality tabis at a decent price point. Made with 100% genuine leather, the average pair from here would cost around £165.

Another great place to find a pair of flats is the charity shops! Charity shops are a gold mine, especially in St Andrews, with at least one tucked into every street. With a little more patience, you are guaranteed to find a unique pair. When browsing, I always look for what the shoes are made of (leather tends to last longer) and carefully inspect them for any excess wear and tear– you don’t want to buy a pair that will crumble after one wear!

Business Casual attire

Business casual attire is one of those things you don’t think about until you suddenly need it for a panel event or a formal brunch. Having a few pieces of business casual clothing will save you the stress of trying to make your night-out top work under a blazer. My favorite pair of black trousers (and possibly my favorite piece of clothing) is from a small London-based brand, Isabella Vrana. Their Chloe trousers feature the perfect 90s-inspired cut, perfect for pairing with a plain knit jumper or a smart blazer for a more formal look. A crisp cotton collared shirt is another essential. This one from Marks & Spencer is incredibly easy to style, allowing you to look effortless in any business-casual setting.

Having a closet full of great basics starts with careful and intentional consumption. Choosing versatile, well-made pieces you can trust won’t lose their structure makes getting dressed for the day so much more enjoyable, and ensures you don’t have to replace the same basics every few months.