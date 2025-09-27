From Confused to Confident: Lessons from Navigating Life with PCOS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At first I thought it was just stress.

Breakouts, unexplained hair loss, sudden weight gain, complete and utter exhaustion…symptoms that for the greater part of my freshman year, I dealt with in silence, thinking it was simply my body’s way of saying slow down. After all, adjusting to your first year of college can be overwhelming for anyone, and it’s easy to write off symptoms during a period of such monumental change. Well…it turns out it wasn’t just stress.

Instead, after a long journey for answers, I learned that my symptoms were a physical manifestation of a much deeper, more complex issue – and one that is also shockingly common. I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, also known as PCOS.

Now, you may be wondering: What exactly is PCOS, and why is it important enough to write about?

Essentially, PCOS is classified as a chronic hormonal and metabolic disorder thought to affect an estimated 6-13% of women of reproductive age. Most experts agree that roughly one in ten women live with PCOS, yet up to 70% remain undiagnosed worldwide. Symptoms can vary from person to person, but the most common include irregular periods (which can often be masked by certain hormonal contraceptives), unusual acne, significant or unexplained hair loss, sudden weight gain, difficulty losing weight, extreme fatigue, and infertility in the long term if left untreated.

Around a year ago, I began noticing budding symptoms of PCOS when I entered university and experienced drastic, sudden weight gain. For as long as I can remember, health and wellness have been integral pillars in my life. Whether through varsity sports in high school or working out at the gym with my brothers, I’ve always prioritized exercise and eating well, which helped keep my weight relatively stable before university. Despite leading an active lifestyle with the same habits as before, I began rapidly gaining a significant amount of weight without explanation. As time passed, the weight gain worsened, and I was overwhelmed with a rush of other symptoms like hair loss, acne, no period, and consistent, prolonged fatigue. Soon, my usually clear skin was covered with spots, and every shower ended in tears and handfuls of hair. Every day felt inexplicably exhausting, and even just attending lectures left me slogging back to my dorm to curl up in bed. Then, as the cherry on top, I lost my period for months on end, leaving me feeling helpless to the barrage of symptoms.

Eventually, I’d had enough. I dove into researching any and every hormone-related condition that could explain my symptoms, which landed me at the GP for a blood test to investigate my PCOS suspicions. The entire process of reaching a formal diagnosis took around a year, with visits to multiple doctors and months of anxious waiting and uncertainty in between appointments. Traditional blood tests for glucose levels appeared normal, but further blood tests revealed my hormonal imbalances, a temporary glucose monitor discovered insulin resistance, and an ultrasound revealed the presence of polycystic ovaries. Ultimately, the doctors confirmed that I checked every box for having PCOS.

The exact cause of PCOS is unknown, though experts believe it may stem from a combination of genetics and resistance to insulin that disrupts hormonal balances. The kicker? One of the most effective ways to improve symptoms is weight loss, yet PCOS makes it incredibly difficult to do because of the very same insulin resistance driving the condition. Without medical support, it can feel like a vicious cycle, but treatment aimed at restoring hormonal balance and improving insulin sensitivity can make a meaningful difference.

So why speak up? Despite its prevalence, medical research on PCOS remains meager, and the root cause is still poorly understood. Unless you or a loved one experience it, PCOS is largely invisible and unheard of. This lack of awareness must be addressed for the countless women struggling with symptoms they don’t understand and can’t remedy without medical support. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have reached a diagnosis at nineteen, since so many women discover PCOS later in life when they are hoping to start a family and are faced with infertility. It’s time we encourage open conversations around female reproductive health to identify these conditions earlier and mitigate symptoms from the start. By raising awareness for conditions like PCOS that not only impact daily quality of life but can also pose long-term fertility challenges, it can help expedite the path to diagnosis and ultimately prevent women from enduring years of unnecessary struggles with symptoms. If you suspect you may have PCOS or notice any signs similar to those I experienced, I strongly urge reaching out for help early and asking your doctor to investigate further.

In light of the frustrations that come with PCOS, I’ve found myself deeply grateful for this past year. I know that may sound a tad ironic, especially after listing such a litany of symptoms. However, my journey to diagnosis and the lessons it imparted have sincerely reshaped how I view my health and my life. With that said, here are the three lessons that carried me from confused to confident while identifying and navigating life with PCOS:

Self-advocacy is essential (trust me!)

I’ll never forget sitting in my GP’s office after a month of eagerly waiting for the appointment, only to watch the doctor read aloud from an article titled “What is PCOS?” in response to every question I asked. While I initially left disappointed, it was only then that I fully appreciated the importance of self-advocacy.

My path to diagnosis was miraculously short compared to the years it takes most women, but that’s mainly due to my stubborn nature and continued support from my family in testing for symptoms I knew were abnormal. Whether it’s in a doctor’s office or a lecture hall, using your voice and resiliently articulating your needs is a skill that will carry you through the rest of your life.

Health is holistic

If this past year has taught me anything, it’s that there is never a “one-size-fits-all” solution to health. For me, navigating PCOS has meant shifting from solely focusing on exercising and eating well to approaching my health holistically. Regularly testing my hormones and insulin, prioritizing good sleep, and consistently making time for the gym have all made a drastic difference in my overall well-being.

It also means reframing what movement looks like. Whether you love sweating it out on a run or getting a pump from lifting weights, the form of exercise you enjoy most is what will be sustainable in the long run.

It’s time we redefine “normal”

More than anything, I’ve come to realize it’s time we challenge what society defines as “normal” when it comes to women’s health. Too often, symptoms like irregular cycles, fluctuating weight, thinning hair, fatigue, and acne are dismissed as stress or inevitable parts of womanhood. Especially as a woman in university, it’s easy to brush off symptoms as being the “freshman fifteen” or from environmental variables, which leaves common conditions like PCOS overlooked and undiagnosed without proper testing.

It wasn’t until I pushed for more than just traditional blood tests, ultrasounds, and wore a glucose monitor that I received explanations for my symptoms. Only then did I find relief in knowing that what I was experiencing had a name, and that I could begin managing symptoms that had puzzled me for so long. Redefining what we accept as “normal” means breaking the cycle of minimization in women’s health care and recognizing that concerns about symptoms, even those that appear unremarkable, are valid and deserving of attention.

With or without PCOS, trusting and advocating for your intuition is one of the most powerful investments you can make. By questioning and challenging assumptions, you cultivate the resilience to navigate any stage of life – a practice that transformed me from confused to confident, and is sure to do the same for you.