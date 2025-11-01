Fright Therapy: The Psychology Behind Watching Scary Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something strangely exhilarating about sitting in the dark, heart pounding, as a shadow creeps across the screen. You know what is coming: the eerie silence, the sudden jolt, and the moment where you finally jump out of your seat in terror, yet you choose to watch anyway.

For decades, audiences have lined up to be terrified by monsters, ghosts, and masked killers. We scream, we squirm, we clutch our nearest friend for comfort, and then, as the credits roll, we laugh at the ridiculousness of it all. But why do we willingly put ourselves through it? How can something designed to frighten us actually make us feel good?

Psychologists suggest that horror movies offer a unique cocktail of fear, excitement, and relief. This blend is something our brains find oddly rewarding. When we watch a scary movie, our bodies respond as if the danger were real. The heart rate spikes, adrenaline surges, and our senses sharpen, triggering our ancient fight-or-flight response. But deep down, we know we’re safe. We’re not really in danger; we’re on a couch, maybe surrounded by friends, with popcorn in hand.

This controlled exposure triggers an emotional paradox. One that allows us to enjoy the physical rush of these stress hormones without the real-world consequences.

Oddly enough, this controlled exposure to fear can actually be good for us.

By facing fictional horrors, we experience the physiological rush of fear in a safe environment, allowing our bodies to burn off tension and stress. Behavioral science suggests that watching scary movies releases built-up tension from our daily lives. It’s a bit like emotional exercise; a cathartic release that leaves us feeling strangely calm and satisfied once the credits roll. The body’s stress response turns off, endorphins kick in, and we’re left with a lingering sense of relief.

Horror films can also serve as practice for managing real-life fear. When we encounter terrifying scenarios on screen, we subconsciously rehearse how we might handle similar emotions in the real world. In this way, scary movies can serve as emotional training grounds —low-stakes simulations that help us build resilience and adaptability.

At its core, our fascination with fear reveals something essential about human nature. We crave safety, but we are also drawn to danger. Horror films give us both. The thrill reminds us that we’re alive, and the relief reminds us that we are safe. They let us flirt with the edge, to explore these dangers and the unknown, while ultimately remaining in total control.

So, as our Halloween season comes to a close, many of us will once again queue up our favorite scary movies. It’s only natural. Because beneath the screams and jump scares, horror offers something unexpectedly healing: the chance to face our fears, release our stress, and walk away feeling a little bit braver.

So, turn off the lights, hit play, and let your racing heart do its thing. It might just be the healthiest scare you’ll ever have!