As a second-year, do you suddenly feel a lack of motivation? Aimlessness? Overwhelming anxiety that you’re not moving forward? If you’re feeling the second year blues, you’re not alone.

Most uni students, including myself, are faced with overcoming this bump in the road during their second year. While the first year was filled with the excitement of being in a new place, meeting new people, and starting your modules, second year may feel like it’s just not cutting it. On top of that, there are added stressors like study abroad applications, pressure to find a summer internship, and the stress that looms from the imminence of third year.

If you relate to any of these things, hopefully this article can offer some guidance on not only surviving, but thriving during second year.

Try new things

St Andrews is filled with so many opportunities to explore new passions outside of academics. Not only can extracurricular activities be a fun way to let off steam and freshen up your day-to-day lifestyle, but they are also a great way to meet new people. Interested in cooking? Try a cooking class with the Food Society! Always wanted to learn how to dance? Check out a hip-hop class with the Dance Society! In St Andrews, the options are limitless, and you might just surprise yourself by finding something new that you love and people that you click with. This year, I’ve loved getting to explore my passion for writing and meet tons of new people through Her Campus, as well as get in a fun workout with Pole Dance Society.

Stay organized

While it may seem like a chore at first, staying organized can be a big de-stressor and can help you stay focused. Making little changes in your day-to-day organization can make a massive difference. Try making a to-do list that you can check off as you go, or buy a cute planner to encourage you to plan out your schedule for the week and help you stay on top of things. I love keeping a physical calendar in my room that I can jot things on. It helps me remember events and is also great room decor!

Reach out for help

If you’re feeling stressed about classes, career-related issues, or even applying for study abroad programs, don’t be afraid to use the resources St Andrews has available. Personally, I love taking advantage of office hours so I always feel confident in all of my modules. Get in touch with student services, the career center, or more. Pop into your tutor’s office hours to ask that question that’s been nagging at you. While it may seem scary to ask for guidance, there are people at St Andrews who are excited to help you and will find some great solutions to the problems you may have. And of course, always reach out to a friend, that’s what they’re there for!

Get a routine

Getting into a routine can help overcome the lack of motivation that comes with the second-year slump. Going into each week having an idea of what it’s going to look like can help more than you know. Making time slots for things apart from academics, like exercise, watching your favorite show, or cooking a good meal, can help decrease anxiety and promote a good work-life balance. Make sure to schedule some things that you can look forward to so that you are excited to start your day! Two of my non-negotiables outside of classes and social life are doing yoga and reading whatever book I have going. While it’s a small difference, knowing ahead of time each week that I’ve set aside breaks for those activities, I always feel less stressed and more prepared to start the week.

Stay in the moment

This may be the most difficult task on this list, but it is arguably the most important. Staying present and enjoying the moment that you’re in is truly the key to having a good year. If you feel like you’re always thinking about what’s next and comparing yourself with other people’s paths, take a step back and remind yourself that everyone moves at their own pace. Give yourself a break from social media, and seek out moments in your day to reflect. Find time to enjoy the moment because you’ll never be back here again. While it’s easy to overthink the past or fantasize about the future, second year can be pretty great too.

Always remember, if you’re feeling it, most likely everyone else is too… the second-year slump does not discriminate. Not to mention, it’s only the beginning of the year and periods of change will inevitably bring new challenges. Don’t forget that whatever you’re feeling may be accentuated by factors like moving into a new flat, starting new modules, or navigating the new social dynamics that come with second year. Even if some new stressors that come with the second year of uni have caught up with you, hopefully, these tips and tricks can make your second year the best one yet!