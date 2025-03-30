Finding Magic in the Everyday: How to Romanticize Life in St Andrews

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a first-year immersing yourself in the magic of this coastal town or a fourth year student who’s seen it all, there’s always something about St Andrews that feels… romantic. It is the picturesque town where Prince William met Kate Middelton after all! But what if I told you that you can romanticize your own life here, turning the everyday routine into something extraordinary?

Start your morning with a coffee at Fisher & Donaldson on South Street

As you stroll through St Andrews’ streets, make a stop at Fisher & Donaldson on South Street for one of their famous caramel shortbreads (you’ll never look at a shortbread the same way again). Sipping a hot coffee or a perfectly brewed chai latte in one of St Andrews’ cutest cafés gives a sense of cozy comfort. Bring a book, people-watch, or just sit with your thoughts as the world buzzes around you. It’s all about savoring the little moments.

Find Romance in St Andrews’ Historic Streets

Take a walk through the cobbled streets of St Andrews, those familiar lanes are full of history, charming buildings, and the kind of atmosphere you’d expect to see in a historical drama. Walk down to the world-renowned Old Course, where you’ll find plenty of stunning views. The blend of history, architecture, and nature makes walking through St Andrews feel cinematic. If you’re in desperate need of some fresh air, walk up to the St Andrews Cathedral ruins, where you’ll find breathtaking views of the town and the North Sea.

Immerse yourself in the Fine Art of Window Shopping

St Andrews is filled with unique shops that make window shopping an experience in itself. Stroll through the streets and take in the quirky window displays; whether it’s the clothing and jewellery at Spoiled Life, or the wide variety of Jelly Cats at Bonkers, each window is a little world of its own. Make sure you walk with no particular destination in mind, and take your time admiring the treasures of the town.

Treat Yourself to a Sunset at the Pier

Once your day starts to wind down, take yourself to the St Andrews Pier for one of the most romantic spots in town. There’s something special about watching the sunset over the North Sea. The changing colors of the sky, the gentle lapping of the waves, and the peacefulness of the pier all create a serene atmosphere that’ll make you feel like you’re in a movie. Whether you’re on your own or with a friend, it’s an ideal place to reflect and unwind. On your way home, make a pit stop at Jannetta’s, one of the best ice cream shops in town (in my humble opinion), and treat yourself to a scoop of their legendary ice cream.

Cozy Up at a Bookstore Café

Since my time at this university, I have noticed St Andrews has no shortage of cozy nooks for book lovers. Especially for those days when the weather isn’t ideal, a bookstore cafe is the perfect way to romanticize your life. Pop into Topping & Company or Waterstones, and pick a novel that interests you, and then, most importantly, ask for a free tea or coffee and settle down! These little moments are a magical way to add a touch of warmth to any day.

Embrace the Seasons with a Picnic in the Botanical Gardens

St Andrews has some of the most beautiful gardens, and the University of St Andrews Botanic Garden is a hidden gem. Bring along your favorite snacks, a blanket, and a couple of friends, and enjoy an afternoon surrounded by colorful flowers and lush greenery. Whether it’s during the blooms of spring or the frosty winter air, each season offers something unique for a romantic picnic experience.

End the Day with a ‘everything shower’ at home

After a day of exploring, romanticizing, and indulging in the beauty of St Andrews, treat yourself to a soothing ‘everything shower.’ Fill your bathroom with your favorite scents and let the warm water relax your muscles. Light a few candles around the room, dim the lights, and put on a calming playlist. Taking the time to unwind in this way can make your everyday routine feel luxurious!

The key to romanticizing your life in St Andrews isn’t about grand gestures or doing big things, it’s about appreciating the beauty in the mundane. When you do, you transform the ordinary into something extraordinary. Whether you’re walking through the town, sipping a coffee, or taking in a stunning sunset, these small moments are what fill your days with joy. So, next time you’re feeling overwhelmed or stuck in a routine, remember: it’s all about shifting your perspective and finding the magic in the everyday. This little town is full of opportunities to make life feel a bit more exciting and peaceful.