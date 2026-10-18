Engaged, Empowered, Impactful: the 2026 Women in Politics Conference

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St Andrews can be a strange place politically. At times, it can feel almost apolitical, and disconnected from the decisions shaping the world beyond it. This may simply reflect how much of a bubble the town is, physically as well as socially, but it can take some getting used to. At other times, it feels wildly political, with a host of engaged and active societies on campus devoted to pressing issues and uplifting voices that are too often left out of political conversations.

One of those communities is St Andrews Women in Politics, who organised a two-day conference this past weekend. The event was part of a larger effort across universities in the UK to host women in politics conferences, and STA WIP worked alongside the University of Edinburgh Women in Politics and IR Society and the Glasgow University Women in Politics Society to make it happen. Hosted in the School of Medicine, it brought together an impressive array of speakers with remarkably diverse backgrounds and experiences. Now would be a good time to disclose that I am one of the co-presidents of St Andrews Women in Politics, so naturally I took part in the weekend. Our slogan is “engaged, empowered, and impactful,” and that is exactly how I felt throughout.

The conference opened on Saturday morning with poignant remarks from Professor Kezia Dugdale, former Scottish Labour leader, and associate director of the Centre for Public Policy at the University of Glasgow. She spoke about her political inspirations, her time leading Scottish Labour, and what she hoped everyone would take away from the weekend. Her opening speech was followed by a keynote from the Deputy First Minister and MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, Jenny Gilruth, who discussed work-life balance, the challenges social media poses for women in politics, and her experience of going door to door campaigning for the SNP. The second keynote came from St Andrews’ own Chancellor, Dame Anne Pringle, the former UK ambassador to Russia, who spoke about women’s roles in diplomacy. To say it was an inspiring morning would be an understatement.

In the afternoon, everyone broke out into smaller, more specific breakout sessions. Jo Goodburn, Vice-Chair of the European Movement in Scotland and a former member of the Council of the EU, gave an insider’s view into “The Corridors of Brussels,” detailing the fascinating behind-the-scenes world of the European Union. She also spoke about her work with the European Movement in Scotland and the misinformation surrounding what the EU actually does.

Holly Bruce, Green Member of the Scottish Parliament, discussed environmental policy, while a panel on women in public affairs brought together Roisin Hunt of the Scottish Youth Parliament and Michaela McMenemy and Eloise Richmond of Quantum Communications. Dr Margaret McCartney, director of the Centre for Evidence and Values in Healthcare at St Andrews, joined St Andrews Women in Surgery for a healthcare policy workshop, discussing menopause and workplace policy, cervical and breast cancer screening, sexism in the advertising of women’s healthcare services, and informed consent. The Young Women’s Movement also led a workshop on the power of feminist youth campaigning.

The second day was just as fulfilling.

It began with a Women in Journalism panel featuring Halla Mohieddeen and Catriona Stewart, followed by a session on political roles beyond elected office with Liz Lloyd, former chief of staff to Nicola Sturgeon, and Elspeth Hough from the Scottish Government. Hannah Mary Goodlad, MSP for Shetland, spoke in “A Seat at the Table” about bringing marginalised voices into the room, uplifting others, and using your voice “unapologetically.” After a networking break with the Green Goddess Alliance, Coppa Feel, the Pencil Case Project, Boulou, and Focus and Fun Sessions, Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, spoke about her work with Afghan women, being a woman in Westminster, and the issues affecting North East Fife. The weekend closed with remarks from the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, alongside one from Wendy Chamberlain.

Throughout the weekend, a few powerful messages came up again and again. Speakers were honest that being a woman in politics is hard, and that the online vitriol, systemic inequalities, and everyday challenges should never be overlooked. But, they were equally clear that women’s participation still matters, now more than ever. Women should never question their place, and should always feel that their seat at the table is deserved.

Many also stressed that politics is for everyone, regardless of gender, race, religion, or any other part of their identity. We are made to think it isn’t, when it is truly for anyone who wants to participate. Several speakers argued that life experience makes you a better politician, and encouraged us to go and do something else first before entering politics. Others reminded us that you can make an impact outside the walls of political buildings, since power can also come from unelected roles, grassroots organising, and documenting the stories we so desperately need to hear.

The conference’s power truly stemmed from its inclusion of an incredible depth of topics. From politics and economics to healthcare and the environment, attendees heard from voices across many different, yet interconnected, areas. The speakers were insightful, eloquent, inspiring, and truly championed the motto of “engaged, empowered, impactful.”