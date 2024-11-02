Dupes for Iconic Trader Joes Items in St Andrews

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my move from San Francisco to St Andrews was looming, my mind was plagued by the fear of missing home. I didn’t want to miss out on Sunday dinners with my family, fall walks in my neighborhood, and chai lattes from my favorite cafe. However, above all else, I was grieving the unacceptable loss of my true home: Trader Joes. For those unfamiliar with this Paradise, you are missing out. Trader Joes is an American grocery store chain known for its fun, unique products and unbeatable atmosphere. Stepping into a Trader Joes feels like you are entering a different world. The never-ending isles of frozen meals and seasonal snacks and the cashiers who are paid to flirt with you never fail to bring me a sense of peace and comfort like nowhere else.

Determined to fill the gaping hole I knew this loss would leave, I began searching for the best dupes in St Andrews. After trials, tribulations, and tastings, I have compiled a working list of the best dupes for my favorite Trader Joe’s products that you can find at the few grocery stores St Andrews offers.

Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

One of Trader Joe’s most famous products is Everything but the Bagel Seasoning. It is the ultimate addition to avocado toast, eggs, and so much more and is filled with a delicious blend of spices and seeds. Aldi, which owns Trader Joe’s, has the perfect dupe. It is called the Ready.Set..Cook! Bagel Seasoning matches the salty and garlicky Trader Joe’s seasoning. It is also .4p cheaper! If you are feeling crafty, you can make this seasoning yourself by simply mixing together dried garlic and onion, sea salt, toasted black and white sesame seeds, and poppy seeds.

Sharp Cheddar Crunchy Sourdough Sticks

The Trader Joe’s Sharp Cheddar Crunchy Sourdough Sticks are an underrated classic. These cheesy, crunchy twists make the perfect snack and are a great addition to a charcuterie board or appetizer spread. I found two dupes for these mouthwatering cheese twists: Arden’s Mature Cheddar Cheese Twists and Tesco Cheese Twists. The Arden’s Mature Cheddar Cheese Twists are made with layers of flakey puff pastry, butter, and cheddar that melt in your mouth and can be found at Balgove Larder. I think these twists may be even better than Trader Joe’s. They cost more, but trust me, it’s worth it. The Tesco Cheese Twists are the Arden Twists’ younger brother, with a similar puff pastry flake (the packaging boasts more than 36 layers of pastry) and look. The Tesco twists come with more twists per package, so there is more bang for your buck.

Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Regarding snacks, the Trader Joe’s Elote Corn Chip Dippers are also a classic. The smokey, salty, and tangy corn chips are perfect for any dip, from hummus to guacamole. The Casa Mamita Mexican-Style Street Corn Flavored Corn Chips from Aldi are a great stand-in. With a similar shape (perfect for scooping up a dip) and taste, the Casa Mamita Corn Chips will satisfy your cravings!

Cinnamon Bun Spread

Imagine it is a cold and rainy day in St Andrews, the sun has just set (at 4:30…), and all you want is a warm and comforting snack. You pop a piece of sourdough in the toaster, toast it, drench it in butter, and slather on a thick layer of cinnamon bun spread. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it? What doesn’t sound perfect is paying £70 for your mom to ship you the Trader Joe’s Cinnamon Bun Spread. Luckily, Aldi once again has got you covered. With their Specially Selected Cinnamon Bun Spread, you can participate in this ultimate form of self-care.

All in all, this is a working list. Seeing as I still have four more years here, it will no doubt expand as I keep trying. I know my search for the best dupes has just begun, and I can’t wait to see where this adventure takes me…