Dark Knight on a Dime: Halloween Costumes on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It all started with a little joke — my dad snuck my brother’s old Batman mask into my bag before I left for St Andrews from the US. Little did my Dad know that his little joke — with a plain black top and black bottoms — would leave me with one of the easiest, cheapest, and most complimented costumes I’ve ever worn for Halloween. With the holiday upon us, some of us, myself included, have neglected to put together an extravagant fit for whatever Fright Night events await. Well, I’m here to tell you not to fear! Here are some budget-friendly Halloween costume hacks to get you through the spooky season this year.

Maybe your dad couldn’t find a Batman mask to put in your luggage before you left for school, but I guarantee you have all you need right in front of you.

Look for any solid-color tops you have — going-out tops encouraged — as these make a great base for a thrifty Halloween costume. Any color of the rainbow could easily turn into a cute M&M or Skittle costume. Just grab some printer paper and cut out either an “M” or an “S” to pin on the front of the shirt, and in under 5 minutes and less than 5 pounds, you’re ready to hit Fright Night at the Union.

If you happen to have two other friends who can find a red, blue, and green top — pair them with any bottoms to make the perfect Chipmunks or Chipettes costume. Ideally, you can find some glasses for your “Simon” and maybe yellow construction paper for an “A” for your “Alvin” — but even if not, draw on a chipmunk nose, some whiskers, and you have yourself a cheap, easily recognizable, group costume. Take some digi pics before you head out and then go crazy — you’ve just saved yourself enough time, money, and effort to justify those extra drinks at Spoonion.

Got a sports jersey of any kind? If so, your costume practically makes itself. Not only does a jersey let you “sport” a look with built-in fandom and passion, but it’s also a great conversation starter. One of the costumes in my lineup this year is an ice hockey player. The jersey is a souvenir from my trip to the Olympics in Milan last year and isn’t associated with any particular team, but the costume will be instantly recognizable and sure to spark interest from fans and non-fans alike.

Masks function similarly; build the fit around the piece you already have. It instantly sets a theme, it’s easy to wear all night, and it leaves room for you to get creative with everything else. Instead of starting from scratch, let the mask lead and make the fit around the piece you already have for a costume that will set you apart wherever the night leads you. A word of warning, though: wearing a mask, particularly Batman, seems to give strangers permission to try to grab it off your face, or, at the very least, ask if they can try it on. Proceed with caution.

At the end of the day, the best Halloween costumes aren’t the ones with the biggest price tags — they’re the ones with a little creativity and a good laugh behind them. Mine started as a joke tucked into a suitcase, and turned into my favorite and most reliable costume to date. So before you panic-buy a pricey outfit, take a look at what’s already in your closet, your drawers, or even your luggage. A plain top, a jersey, a mask, and a few pieces of printer paper are all it takes. Happy Halloween, and may your Fright Night be cheap, easy, and (hopefully) mask-snatcher free.