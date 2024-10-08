My 3-Step Plan for Composing Costumes With What’s Already in Your Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s officially spooky season, folks! That means it’s time to put down those books and grab that pumpkin spice latte because the time is NOW! Just kidding, but to my girlies out there who love to put on a cute, creative outfit for that special Halloween party (specifically, for my ladies who wait until the night before Halloween to figure out how they’re going to pull off their costume), this one’s for you! Let’s go closet shopping!

Phase One: Shop Your Closet

The first step to finding that perfect fit is to analyze what you have. You may find it easier to start with a color and then go from there. Pick out dresses, leggings, shorts, and basically every type of clothing you own to give yourself some options. That sounds like a lot, but trust me on this!

For example, let’s say you want to keep it neutral. Grab a black dress and some stockings, and boom! You’re a witch! Not feeling witchy vibes? Grab those handy black leggings and a simple black top, draw on some whiskers, and you’re a cat! To spice things up, pick out any skirt, short or long.

A short skirt with a button-down shirt creates a schoolgirl or nerdy look. Alternatively, a basic, neutral bodysuit with a skirt can pass off as a ballerina! A longer skirt with a frilly top can be unique, like a genie in a bottle vibe or a mermaid. For that genie in a bottle costume, add a bunch of bangles and hoop earrings, and top the outfit off with a fashion belt.

The possibilities are endless, just tap into your creative mind!

Phase Two: don’t forget to Accessorize!

Phase two is the most crucial part of this step-by-step mastery plan. With the right accessories, the basic outfit you picked out from your closet can look like you spent some good time and effort on your costume!

Don’t have all that? No problem! Scratch that and layer your neck with some necklaces! For any animal costumes, you can get cheap cat ears at Party City, Target, or Claire’s to finish it off. I’d rather spend a couple of dollars than over $40 for a packaged costume anytime!

Also, a touch or quick design with makeup can make a huge difference and honestly complete your look! Let’s say you wanted to wear red ­ ­ — easy! Grab some red lipstick and liner, draw a couple of hearts, and line your lips. You’re now the Queen of Hearts or Cupid!

A mermaid makeup look would be a fun one to do, as well. Simply use a pattern such as fish stockings, place them on your face, and fill the lines in with your favorite eyeshadow. This gives the effect of scales. It’s easy, quick, cute, and affordable! Whatever accessories you choose, be extra! Layering and bright colors will make your costume look more coordinated.

Phase Three: Last and Final Touches

This last and final phase is quick but necessary. When you finish your last touches, try to be as creative and crafty as possible! For example, cut up an old shirt and use strips for mummy bandages. Also, try mixing and matching items of clothing that you usually wouldn’t think of to spark some ideas.

Hair can also play a major role. Ponytails are perfect for the nerdy look and a slick-back bun is for a classic ballerina with sparkles. Remember, there are no limits or rules to your costume. So, make it fit your unique style!

After you have completed these phases, you’ll be ready to show off your Halloween costume on a budget. The best part is that you have the freedom to express yourself without spending a fortune to make a statement.

Whether you’re an explorer, a mummy, a dead bride, or a modern-day pop icon, these steps will help you in these last-minute situations! So, don’t know what to wear? Running out of time? Raid your closet, and let the magic begin!

