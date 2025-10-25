Creative Breaks: Why You Need Arts And Crafts Time 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I finally broke up with my phone. After long days at the library, eyes glued to my laptop screen, it was hard to switch off from academic work, but it was so easy to grab my phone and scroll away. I’d tell myself that I was winding down, but seconds would stretch into hours, and before I knew it, I was more stressed and tired than before.

We all know that doomscrolling and excessive social media consumption are… not great. But it’s so easy to favor a phone break because it seems like we don’t have to do or think about much. In reality, it’s a constant stream of information for our brains to digest. It takes a toll and often leaves us feeling drained in the long term.

In an attempt to escape this, I’ve started prioritizing creativity-based breaks over consumption-based ones.

The Importance of Being Creative

Christianne Strang, a neuroscience professor at the University of Alabama Birmingham, claims that ‘creativity in and of itself is important for remaining healthy, remaining connected to yourself and connected to the world’. Arts and crafts activities, whether alone or with others, are the perfect way to relax and express yourself, especially during academic stress.

Part of me still associates being creative with making a big mess while doing my Art GCSE coursework. But there are so many low-stakes, easy arts and crafts activities you can do when you don’t have time to tidy up.

Easy Ways to be creative

Garlands and Paper Bunting

This one is inspired by the super-cute personalized bunting some of my friends have on their bedroom doors. All you need is paper, scissors, string, and a bit of tape. You can fold origami or cut flat shapes to make a cute garland for your space.

Pen Portraits

This one is super easy and fun to do with friends. Grab ballpoint pens and paper and sketch away!

Handmade bookmarks

Cute collage bookmarks made from scrap materials. Hold onto that cinema ticket, that random piece of ribbon, the pretty packaging your lip balm came in. You don’t need to buy anything new, and it doesn’t need to be perfect.

Watercolour

Watercolor might be the most uni-friendly paint. It’s very compact, and you don’t need lots of fancy brushes or mediums. It’s excellent for mindfulness as it forces you to slow down while the layers of paint dry.

Knit or crochet

Crocheting and knitting can boost your well-being and reduce stress. Personally, I love making scarves – there’s something so relaxing about a repeated pattern. It’s a longer project, but it’s so easy to pick up when you have a moment. There are a plethora of free patterns and tutorials online. Here’s one for an easy striped scarf.

Whether you create something you think is gorgeous or absolutely abysmal, creative breaks can be very therapeutic and a great way to connect with your inner child. Doing an art or a craft is the perfect way to let your mind wander and can leave you feeling rejuvenated. It’s not about the final product but about enjoying the process and expressing yourself.