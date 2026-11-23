This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the span of my life, I have moved homes about 12 times. Each time I rehouse, I go through the ritual of a closet clear-out, something that has not gotten easier with practice. I believe the act of clearing out one’s closet can be extremely difficult. Both in the time spent and the emotional toll of letting go of clothes we forgot we held deep feelings towards.

My mother shares the sentimentality I’ve had since birth; she too has harboured boxes of my brothers’ and my clothes, claiming they are too precious and special to throw away. I actually do think there is sufficient truth in this. After all, during every important memory of your life, you were (hopefully) wearing something. And the clothes we keep long after we shouldn’t hold symbolic meaning.

I strongly believe our clothes are one of the biggest things that tie us to our identities. It’s often the most blatant form of self-expression we have. Even though it may seem like the world is leaning towards tropey, disingenuous fashion, I would argue that even in embodying a performative persona, you still exert some form of self through what you wear.

Each closet clear-out has resulted in a rediscovery of a certain era of my life. Whether it be the cow-print Shein tops I wore in 2020, or the more recent bootlegged jeans I never put down in 2024, each item of clothing I no longer resonate with reminds me of a person I once was.

Perhaps this is what makes a closet clear-out so particularly revealing. It is almost like flicking through your Snapchat memories, except instead of looking at pictures of yourself, you are confronted with the physical remnants of who you once were. There is something quite amusing about rediscovering an item you once considered indispensable, only to wonder what possessed you to wear it in the first place. Yet, beneath the embarrassment, there is a certain fondness I feel towards each item.

The clothes we wear at fifteen rarely resemble those we choose at twenty, and the transition between the two is often more gradual than we realise. We might outgrow certain silhouettes, abandon particular colours or suddenly find ourselves dressing in a way we once would have considered entirely unlike us. Fashion is inherently transient, but the memories attached to it are considerably more enduring. A garment can outlive the trend that made it desirable, the occasion for which it was bought, and even the version of ourselves that first wore it.

I have grown very distasteful of the preachy nature of minimalism. Whilst I’ll never shame something which may “work” for other people, I don’t know if I fully subscribe to the idea that we should all live our lives with as few material goods as possible.

I try to be as sustainable as I can by avoiding purchasing tons of unnecessary things. But I’m also hesitant to constantly declutter. Maybe it’s just the way my brain works and my ability to live in very “full” spaces. But I think there is inherent value in treasuring each part of you.

Now, as I settle into university, I find myself accumulating an entirely new wardrobe of memories. The clothes I wear today are perhaps less memorable to me than they will be in a few years. The jumpers I throw on for lectures, the short skirts I wear on nights out, and the coats that have become almost uniform for walking around St Andrews are all quietly becoming part of this particular chapter of my life. I wonder which of them my future self will rediscover with a sense of fondness, and which will leave me questioning my fashion choices. What feels unremarkable now may eventually become a reminder of a life I will look back on quite nostalgically. After all, we rarely recognise the significance of the things we are experiencing until they become memories.

Obviously, don’t hang onto everything; in fact, I wouldn’t hang onto more than 25%. I don’t think we should romanticise the accumulation of things simply because they once meant something to us. But perhaps we could be a little less eager to discard them. After all, the clothes we leave behind are often the closest physical reminders we have of the people we used to be.