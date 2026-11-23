This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Opening your syllabi and realizing the three essays you’ve been putting off all semester are due in the same week is a reality most of us have faced at one point or another. Stress is one of the worst parts of being a uni student, and it’s the part of the semester we’d all love to block out. Now that I’m in my fourth year, that familiar experience comes with an added element: planning for after graduation. The future needs planning now, but the present already fills your calendar to the brim. What I’ve had to discover is that you don’t need more time; you need a system that makes small progress possible alongside an 18-hour class load.

If you’re not in this boat and have a solid plan for what comes next, congratulations, and feel free to scroll. But for those of us still unsure what happens once we get our diplomas, you are not alone. I don’t have to remind you that deadlines for jobs, fellowships, and applications all arrive while coursework is in full swing. The pressure only grows when every fifth conversation turns into a question about your “plan,” and on top of being a full-time student, that gets overwhelming fast. But feeling overwhelmed is completely normal. It is not a sign that you’re behind.

Map your Semester

Start by mapping the semester in front of you. Put every major deadline in one calendar, with school and career deadlines side by side. Blocking out fixed slots for classes, study, and career tasks shows you how much time you really have open, which alleviates some of the stress right away. Then prioritize by deadline, not by anxiety. See what is due soonest and check those tasks off first, giving each one as much care as you can.

Building Career into the Cracks

Your degree stands between you and your future, so it’s the priority. Career building fits into the spaces between academic requirements. Those 20 minutes in the morning before class, when you’re drinking your coffee and scrolling, can become 20 minutes of editing your resume, sending one networking email, or saving one job posting for later.

You can also bring your career interests into your schoolwork. Pick paper topics, projects, and presentations that build your portfolio and support your goals, and use academic spaces to think critically about what you want to do next. I’ve done this through my honors thesis, which explores music and the corner of the industry I want to work in. That project has given me access to artists and career professionals that would likely be out of reach if I weren’t pursuing it.

Aside from working your career into actual academic work, utilize the university career center, professors’ office hours, and alumni connections to foster that academic based network while you are still actively a part of the university community. Whatever your career oriented tasks look like, ensure that at least one is completed each week. Having this minimum standard for yourself, though it may look small, puts you one step closer to success and prevents a large, stressful, unmanageable pile from building up over time.

What to Avoid

Do not wait until “after exams” to start knocking out career tasks. Your breaks are precious times to reset, and should serve as some respite from the stress of career and academic planning rather than a crutch to rely on for a time to do all the tasks you have been avoiding. Also, apply for things that interest you, and not what you think you should do. Having passion for what you are working towards benefits your work and appeals to future employers. With that in mind, shortening your list of applications and tasks to what is most applicable to you allows you to avoid the cardinal sin of skipping rest. Any wellness influencer on Reels will tell you that this is the worst thing you can do for your body, but it also is the worst thing you can do for both your grades and your applications as well. Taking care of your body and your mind is just as important to future success as applications and networking are. I’ll admit, I am still learning to balance rest with work, but I’ve found that listening to my body when I am tired, and doing work when I’m not but would rather nap has helped me work towards finding that balance.

Your future doesn’t need a perfect plan this semester. It needs a calendar, a coffee break, and one small step a week. So when someone asks about your plan at the next family dinner, you can smile and say, “I’m working on it, one email at a time.”