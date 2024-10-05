Books, Booze, and Brews: The Ultimate Fall Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

It’s that time of year again; as the days grow shorter, the trees more colourful, and the air turns crisp, there is nothing quite like curling up with a good book to capture the beauty of the season.

Whether you are drawn to heartwarming stories to match Autumn’s cosiness, atmospheric mysteries that reflect the moody skies, or nonfiction to spark the academic tone of the fall semester, autumn is the perfect time to revamp your reading list. To help you romanticise and embrace the beauty of the season, I have curated a selection of “must-read fall-reads.”

I have paired these recommendations with a tea and cocktail recipe to ensure your external ambience matches that of the novel in which you are immersed. So grab a blanket and your pumpkin-spiced dessert and discover your next fall read.

I. The Secret History: Donna Tartt

A staple dark academia novel, The Secret History is a compelling mystery following six Classics students through their year at Hampden College. An incredible story that turns the melodramatic into plausible, leaving the reader to truly question the meaning behind the infamous phrase: Nullum crimen sine poena.

Cocktail: Old Fashion

Old fashioned recipe | Good Food

An Old Fashion is a classic, sophisticated cocktail with a bitter edge, mirroring the book’s themes of excess, intellectual arrogance, and moral ambiguity. Its simplicity contrasts with the complex, heavy themes of the novel, making it an ideal match for the characters’ refined yet destructive tendencies.

Tea: Nettle Tea

Rhubarb, Raspberry & Nettle Leaf Infusion Tin, 37.5g

Although delicious when brewed, the Nettle Plant is a dangerously deceiving herb. With its stinging hairs and toxic metals, Nettle Tea matches the deceivingly clever theme of the novel.

II. Sherlock Holmes: Arthur Conan Doyle

Sherlock Holmes’ atmospheric mood and cosy mystery stories make for a wonderful rainy day read. Taking the reader through various mysteries, Conan Doyle sets the vibe for a spooky and mystifying Halloween season.

Cocktail: Espresso martini

Espresso martini recipe – BBC Food

The Bold sharp flavours of an Espresso martini fit with that of the protagonist, Sherlock Holmes himself. An Espresso martini is a revolutionary twist on the conventional martini, similar to Holmes’ more modern approaches to Victorian cases.

Tea: Earl Grey

Earl Grey Classic, 50 Tea Bags, 100g Tin

No drinks match the dark, foggy mood of a Sherlock story quite like Earl Grey. Not only are both Earl Grey and Sherlock Holmes quintessential to British culture, but the soothing flavours of the tea will help balance the thrilling themes of the novel.

III. The Shining: Stephen King

Speaking of Halloween season, what novel screams spooky like a Stephen King classic. The Shining is not only a page-turning thriller, but also a classic Halloween story every person should know. The novel’s isolated setting at the Overlook Hotel creates a creeping sense of dread, similar to the growing chill and darkness of autumn.

Cocktail: The Red Rum

Red Rum Cocktail Inspired By “The Shining”

Not only named for the famed “Red Rum” warning of the novel, this drink takes the brooding flavours of a dark and stormy and gives it a Halloween twist.

Tea: Rooibos

Rooibos Infusion Tin, 37.5g

Rooibos tea is a great counterpart to the nail-biting plot of the novel. Although reflecting a reddish hue, the Rooibos tea has a calming effect to help you read through some of the more exciting parts of the novel.

IV. A Little Life: Hanya Yanagihara

If you are looking for a more serious novel, A Little Life is a beautiful story to read at the end of the year. A magnificent story following Jude through his time in New York City, this story is for you if you’re in pursuit of a heavier read this autumn.

Cocktails: Cosmopolitan

Classic cosmopolitan cocktail recipe | delicious. magazine

The Cosmopolitan helps match the New York City environment while also providing light-hearted flavours to combat the more serious tones and themes within the story.

Tea: chamomile

Camomile Infusion Tin, 18g

Similar to the shining, drinking a calming tea such as camomile will be a delicious pairing to the more sombre points of A Little Life. Reading this while drinking a Camomile before bed is a perfect way to wind down after a long day.

V. Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling

Finally, it would not be a proper autumn list if the Harry Potter series was not included. Whether it is a re-read or a first time, the Harry Potter world is a perfect way to get into the academic, autumnal environment of St Andrews.

Cocktail: Boozy Butterbeer

Alcoholic Butterbeer Recipe (Boozy Butterscotch Beer)

Spice up your butterbeer by adding Amaretto; a drink I am sure the Golden Trio would approve of. The sweet Vanilla and Butterscotch blend will be sure to warm up your spirits on a crisp fall afternoon.

Tea: Scottish Breakfast

Scottish Breakfast Tea – 125G

What other tea could one pick besides a delicious Scottish Breakfast? The smokey oak taste will leave you feeling warm and energised, ready to get through all seven ingenious novels.