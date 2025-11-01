Advice Worth Keeping: Lessons from Every Generation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Advice is often passed down from one generation to the next like an inherited heirloom; notches of wisdom gained from detours, setbacks, and successes, each carrying its own significance. Younger generations often seek it, while older generations willingly offer it in a continuous exchange of knowledge and understanding. For this piece, I spoke with four generations of women: Generation Z, Millennials (Generation Y), Generation X, and Baby Boomers. Each woman shared a lesson and explored how their unique perspective shaped and defined their chapter of womanhood.

First, representing Generation Z is Bailey McHale, who recently graduated from law school and now works at a firm in Virginia. Like many recent graduates, she entered her 20s with intense anxiety about managing student loan debt and financial uncertainty. Over time, however, her perspective shifted. She realized that financial pressure does not need to define her life or future. “I am able to think more long-term [now],” she says, “and accept that student loans do not put the kind of damper on my life I thought [they] might.”

For many, starting that first job —or even the second or third —fuels immense fear. Doubts across all generations arise in whether a career choice will be “the right fit,” align with their passions, and ultimately feel miserable. McHale reminds us that jobs are learning experiences, even when they do not bring immediate joy. Jobs, she noted, can be approached much like modern dating; it is all about finding the perfect match. “Just like dating, learning what you don’t want and what you do value is very important,” she says.

Finding fulfillment in your job often comes in small moments, she adds. A helpful exercise is to look closely at your day-to-day life and determine what parts ignite your passion. “Ask [yourself] what parts of your day you do enjoy,” she says. From there, it can give you key insights into what aspects of your career you like, and which you might seek in the next step. Ultimately, growing into your 20s takes acceptance that you might not get it right the first time, but a willingness to water your passions, even in small doses, can have transformative effects.

Next, from the Millennial generation, is Sarah Bennett, a nurse practitioner with 12 years of experience, who has expanded her expertise into “aesthetic medicine.” This includes non-surgical medical procedures aimed at altering physical appearance, like injections and dermal fillers. Fearmongering about aging has dominated the cultural stream for centuries. However, medical services such as those offered by Bennett empower people to take control of their aging process.

She acknowledges the delicate balance between accepting aging and easing its visibility. “Aging is inevitable,” she says, but these medical services offer clients the ability to enhance “what is naturally beautiful about each of us.” Nonetheless, she affirms, the choice is ultimately up to us. Her philosophy is simple yet freeing: “Age the way you want to age and embrace it.”

Bennett also reflects on the challenge of balancing career and motherhood, a tension many women face in their thirties. “When I’m in my nurse practitioner role, I enjoy interacting with my patients [and] making them feel better”, she remarks. “[At the same time,] I feel guilty that I’m missing school pickup, homework, and just moments of free time with my beloved kids.” Her advice? Let go of the idea of a perfect balance in the first place. “There is no perfect balance, so don’t try to live up to any standard,” she says, “And I can’t overemphasize the importance of having a supportive partner.”

Ultimately, finding the balance between these two roles starts with discovering activities that spark joy. “I try my best to consistently make time for my workouts, my girlfriend time, and just personal downtime,” Bennett said. Even small habits, like planning out meals for the week, create solace. “When I feel fulfilled individually,” she says, “I’m a better, more patient, and more empathetic mom and caregiver.”

Representing Generation X is Ann Tucker, a former government employee who reflects on the importance of building good habits early. Habits often take time to build, and preventing procrastination is a particular lesson Tucker wishes she had learned earlier in her life. “Things almost never get better if you ignore them and don’t take care of them,” she warns. Looking back, Tucker would have learned to stop this bad habit earlier, which would have had immensely positive effects on her career. “Even the tight deadlines didn’t get me to work on things proactively,” she says, “I still had the same procrastinating habits I had in college, where it was slightly easier to get away with.”

Lesson learned: the path toward zero procrastination starts with building small, good habits now! Tucker suggests breaking the task down into smaller, more manageable pieces. “If a task seems too daunting, it can usually be parsed into baby steps that are much less difficult.” Keeping a planner book, setting daily goals, and rewarding yourself for progress are the keys to staying motivated, Tucker remarks. Overall, Tucker teaches us that beating procrastination occurs through smaller, intentional decisions, alongside consistent effort and planning.

Lastly, Sally George, a former schoolteacher from Pennsylvania, represents the Boomers. Her years of life experience offer insight into nurturing friendships and passions over time. Friendships are life’s anchors, but maintaining them takes attention and care. “[Always] keep in touch, even if you are separated by miles or if you haven’t talked in a while,” she comments. Even small gestures, such as a quick phone call to tell them exciting news, sending a present on national holidays, or checking in on their daily lives, can go a long way. Friendships grow from quality time spent together, not just quantity. George recommends listening intently to the other person during conversations. “It’s not always about you,” she says, “Be interested in them.” As George’s decades-long friendships have shown, lasting friendships are built through consistent dedication and effort!

From the newer voices of Generation Z to the experienced wisdom of the Baby Boomers, each woman’s story offers us insight into career growth, self-care, and tending friendships. Regardless of which generation you belong to, we can all learn something valuable from those who came before and after us. The advice passed from one generation to the next connects us all, showing that every life stage offers a lesson every person can carry with them.