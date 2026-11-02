A Case for Audiobooks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love cracking open a new book as much as the next girl. I mean, who doesn’t love that smell? But when I’m on long car trips and opening said book threatens to make me nauseous for the rest of the journey, I switch to an audiobook. Audiobooks are seriously under-appreciated, so here is my case for why you should become an audiobook lover like me.

Reasons to Love Audiobooks

They are extremely convenient. When you’re tight on space instead of hauling books around, you conveniently have access to a whole library on your phone.

No more motion sickness. If you’re like me and get motion sickness very easily, audiobooks still let you enjoy a story while keeping you entertained on your journey. It’s also the perfect excuse to just stare out the window and enjoy the scenery.

It’s free! Because most audiobook platforms are linked through your library card, you can access platforms like Libby for free. Even the University is available there, so if you don’t have another library you can at least use ours!

They are perfect to accompany you on a walk. I love going on long walks, and there are so many in St Andrews, so the perfect companion is an audiobook. It’s a great excuse to get out of your flat and enjoy some fresh air and a story.

They are very nice to fall asleep to. I love listening to audiobooks to fall asleep, especially during stressful times when it becomes more difficult. It gives you something to focus on besides everything that’s stressing you out. Libby even has a convenient timer on the app so you can stop playback after around 30 minutes.

Celebrity narrators. There is a surprising amount of celebrities that narrate audiobooks and they really add something to the experience. The voice of the audiobook really adds so much, and having a well-known actor immerses you further into the story. Some of my favourite audiobooks are voiced by celebrities, and you can find them below!

My Audiobook Recommendations:

Great listens (and narrated by celebrities):

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, voiced by Meryl Streep. As a big fan of Meryl Streep, I just had to listen to this audiobook— and it did not disappoint. Her voice is so comforting to listen to and makes the already incredible story that much better.

Heartburn by Nora Ephron, voiced by Meyrl Streep. Meryl Streep graces us with her lovely voice again in Heartburn written by Nora Ephron, who also wrote When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle, so you’re in for a treat and a certified autumn classic.This audiobook feels like listening to a voice note from your best friend.

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett, voiced by Tom Hanks. Another acting superstar turned audiobook narrator, delivers the main character in this novel incredibly well, making it hard to stop listening to.

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle, voiced by Lauren Graham. If you’re looking for some Gilmore Girls nostalgia but don’t want to commit to rewatching the show, I would recommend this listen. I don’t know about you, but Lauren Graham’s voice always reminds me of autumn, making it the perfect listen right now.

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, voiced by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer, and Pablo Schreiber. This is a great example of the power of an ensemble cast of narrators. It really adds to the story, and makes the documentary style even better. This star-studded cast does just that.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Saenz, voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda. As an incredible performer, who better to deliver this gorgeous story than Lin-Manuel Miranda? He always puts you right into the narrative.

Recent Favourites:

The Favorites by Layne Fargo. I can’t even begin to tell you how incredible this listen is. The story will have you on the edge of your seat and the ensemble narration makes you feel like you’re listening to a documentary exposé. This is the perfect listen for the approaching winter.

The Selection Series by Keira Cass. This is my favourite series from when I was younger and if you haven’t read it, or if it’s been awhile, I definitely recommend indulging. It’s an easy and compelling story for a little distraction in deadline season.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs. Another one of my personal classics, I’ve listened to it maybe five times, but it’s always the perfect listen for a rainy day.

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert. This is a very fun (and long) listen, so it’s perfect if you have any long travel days coming up!

Famesick by Lena Dunham. This was a fascinating listen and Lena Dunham’s own narration gives her story a more personal feel.

Audiobooks sometimes get hate for not ‘actually being real reading’ but I think they are just as good and sometimes even better. You are still getting the story, but in a much more accessible way, alongside the added element of tone which immerses you more into the emotion of the characters. They are the perfect companion on any trip or walk. So which one will be your first listen?