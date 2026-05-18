Why Party Girls are the Best Networkers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When people think about networking, they usually imagine awkward LinkedIn coffee chats, business casual outfits, and forced conversations at professional events where everyone pretends not to be nervous.

But honestly? Some of the best networkers are party girls.

A lot of people hear the term “party girl” and automatically envision someone irresponsible, messy, or not serious about their future. Honestly, I think that stereotype is completely wrong. As someone who balances college, multiple jobs, leadership positions, and my role as a Red Bull Student Marketeer, I’ve realized that being social and outgoing has actually helped me develop some of the strongest networking and communication skills I have today. Looking back, some of the best connections, opportunities, and friendships I’ve made did not come from formal networking events or LinkedIn messages. They came from putting myself out there socially, meeting different kinds of people, and learning how to confidently navigate different environments.

Being a “party girl” while going to university in Seattle the last couple of years has honestly taught me how to talk to almost anyone. Whether it’s going out in Seattle to parties, bars, attending campus events, working brand activations, or even meeting mutual friends through other people, I’ve learned how important energy and social confidence really are. A huge part of networking is simply making people feel comfortable around you and leaving a memorable impression. In marketing, especially, personality and connection matter more than people realize. Companies want people who know how to communicate, represent brands well, and create experiences people remember. Ironically, a lot of the same social skills people criticize in outgoing girls are the exact same skills that are valuable professionally.

Working in marketing also changed the way I look at nightlife and social spaces. Every bar, restaurant, club, or event has its own atmosphere and “brand.” Some places are more laid-back and conversation-focused, while others are loud, exciting, and centered around creating an experience. Once I started working in marketing, I noticed how much atmosphere, personality, and energy influence people’s emotions and memories. It made me realize that networking is not always formal. Sometimes it’s just about being approachable, memorable, and genuine.

I also think there is pressure on women to fit into one category. People sometimes act like you either have to be career-focused and professional or outgoing and social, when realistically, many girls are both. I care deeply about my future and career, but I also love going out with my friends and enjoying my early twenties while I still can. For me, going out has never just been about partying. It has been about building confidence, making memories, meeting people, and learning more about myself.

At the end of the day, I think being a party girl has helped shape me both personally and professionally. It taught me confidence, adaptability, and communication skills that I know will continue helping me long after college. So maybe being a “party girl” is not always a negative thing. Sometimes it simply means learning how to connect with people everywhere you go while still figuring yourself out along the way.