Slump Cures

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior in college, the end is near: the final stretch. However, senioritus has hit me like a train. In my attempts to find motivation in the most unlikely of places, I’ve curated a list of ways in which I am able to help rewire my weary brain.

Refresh your senses

If you’re stuck bedrotting, you need to give your senses something new. Spray some perfume, change clothes, drink a cold glass of water, and feel a soft blanket. These ways help me to awaken a sense of change in my brain that gives me a little pep.

Watch your health

This seems obvious at first, but our energy and motivation levels are heavily influenced by factors such as our sleep habits, what we eat, and how much we move. Once you start being more intentional about fueling your body, change will follow.

Gentle coaching

It is so easy for things to pile up and become so overwhelming and scary. For this, I do a few things. One, remind myself that it is usually not as tense a situation as it feels like. Two, actually visualize what it would look like to complete the task, so it seems less unachievable. Three, do a little at a time.

Talk it out

Whether you want to talk to a friend and rant about how unmotivated you feel, or a therapist, or even record yourself and talk to no one, can be beneficial. Having an outlet to let any inner anxieties and worries come out can not only make you feel more grounded, but you might also learn something about how to help yourself.

Start easy

To kickstart more motivation, I will try to do the most achievable productive thing I can do. It could start as texting someone back, then getting up to get a snack, then tidying my desk a little, then doing laundry, and eventually you might get to a point where you feel more mentally ready to do any bigger tasks.