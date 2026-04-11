Your “Get it Together” Reset Guide for Finals Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Spelman chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals season can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be impossible. As we enter into Spring, and very soon one of the most high-stress moments of the semester, it’s important to take time for yourself and hit the reset button.

Here at HerCampus, we value self-care, so we have created the foolproof “Get it Together” guide to help you reset and refresh before the final season hits. Whether your stress comes from school, your social life, or your career, here are 5 ways to shake the dust off your mind so these April showers can turn into May flowers.

1. Speak to Yourself Kindly

The way you talk to yourself matters, especially during a stressful time like finals season. It’s easy to spiral and engage in negative self-talk as deadlines pile up and your to-do list feels like it’s never going to end. But believe it or not, telling yourself that you’re behind, or unproductive, or lazy, only makes things harder. Instead, try giving yourself grace, recognizing that you’re doing the best you can, and replacing negative self-talk with positive affirmations. Turn that “I’m so behind” into “I’m going at my own pace, one step at a time”.

2. Be Prepared to Slow Down

Hustle culture might have you convinced that overworking yourself is the only way to stay ahead, but it’s known to fizzle out quickly. Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is pause. Sit in the sun, take a long walk, or disconnect from your phone. It won’t mean you’re falling behind; it just means that when you go back to working, you’ll be recharged and ready to look at things with a fresh perspective.

3. Pour into Others, and Yourself

Finals season doesn’t mean you have to isolate yourself. Doing well is important, but so is surrounding yourself with your favorite people. Check in on your friends, have a group study date, or even just send a text checking in. Community care and self-care are equally important, and encouragement will take you far. At the same time, make sure you’re checking in with yourself, too. Whether it’s listening to your favorite playlist or enjoying a comforting meal, these small moments of joy will keep you grounded.

4. Protect Your Sleep

Putting off sleeping to work might feel like a good idea, but sleep is your most powerful ally. Your brain needs rest to function, and it works best after a full 8 hours of sleep. Try to stick to a consistent schedule, even if it’s not perfect. Put your phone down a little bit earlier, turn the lights off, and give yourself permission to rest. Your brain will thank you when it’s time to lock in for your early exam.

5. Celebrate Those Small Wins

Submitted your last assignment? Made progress on a study guide? Understanding a hard concept? That’s something to celebrate! Small victories and acknowledging them will keep you going when your energy is low. Reward yourself in small ways that are meaningful to you, whether it’s a sweet treat or watching an episode of your favorite show; progress is progress. Celebrate that!

Finals season might be overwhelming, but don’t forget that it’s temporary. You’ve made it this far for a reason, and your dedication will take you even farther. Give yourself permission to refocus, rest, and move with intention. And when it’s all over, don’t forget to breathe, you’ve earned it.