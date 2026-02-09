New Year, New Era, New You 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Spelman chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2026 is the year to rebrand and become the best version of yourself.

Here are three ways you can start the new year off with a bang, literally!

1. Touch Grass

Going to school is important, but so is going outdoors. Take a day, an hour, or even just a couple of minutes to go outside, enjoy some fresh air, and do something that you love. Whether it’s going out with friends, engaging in community service, grabbing a bite to eat, or just simply walking around campus, getting outside is a great way to reset and take a break from academics and extracurricular activities. Having a balance between work, school, and social life can help you stay productive and make the most of your time.

2. Academics & Career

Become an academic weapon. One of the key elements of pursuing academic goals is time management. I’ve personally found that planning your time effectively and staying organized has been beneficial for my studies. Using software like Google Calendar or a planner could help you set aside time to study, do homework, and attend office hours. Furthermore, remaining open to forming new habits and engaging in opportunities such as study groups and internships can enhance academic success.

3. Health and Wellness

Rebranding for the new year is not limited to academic or professional goals; it also includes prioritizing self-care through physical wellness. Creating a consistent exercise routine and healthy habits can improve energy levels and support a more productive daily schedule. Whether you work out at the Wellness Center on campus, engage in intramural sports, or complete a simple workout at home, these practices can contribute to overall well–being.

Take on this year undauntingly; allow yourself to challenge the narrative, strive for better, and use these abilities to follow Spelman’s motto of “A Choice to Change The World”.