The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Sadly, 2024 is over, but I am thankful for what this past year has brought me. For all that I’ve experienced in these past twelve months, here are some of the things that I have learned.

Expand your horizons.

My family has taught me this saying throughout my life. Still, honestly, I never thought about expanding past my boundaries or discovering new perspectives. However, over the summer, I was able to study for a month in Barcelona, and it was honestly a once-in-a-lifetime experience! The trip allowed me to adapt and immerse myself in a diverse culture and developed my passion for traveling.

Prioritize your mental health.

I believe that it is incredibly important to prioritize your mental health. Over time, I have become resilient and adaptable to my mental health through hobbies such as hiking, coloring, reading, and going to the gym. I encourage you all to take care of yourself and prioritize yourself because you matter.

Surround yourself with positive people.

Surrounding yourself with friends and establishing a support system is worthwhile. I am so grateful to have people in my life who encourage me, motivate me, and help me persevere through the good and bad times of this past year. I encourage you to think about the people in your life and decide for yourself whether they help make a positive impact or just bring you down.

Give back to your community.

Volunteering and giving back to my community have become one of my favorite hobbies this past year. It is a surreal feeling to help and assist those in need, and volunteering events have allowed me to build friendships and connect with my community.