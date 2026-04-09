Trader Joe’s Must-Haves: College Edition

As a busy college student, both funds and time are limited. Trader Joe’s provides college students the perfect place to shop for a variety of quick frozen meals, fresh and easy ingredients, and affordable snacks. The store offers traditional items such as produce, meats, dairy, flavor filled frozen meals, as well as unique food items and treats. The store ensures inclusivity, even offering organic, gluten free, vegan, and other allergy conscious products. Trader Joe’s is a healthy, reliable, and affordable grocery store for busy college students.
Must-Haves
- Breakfast
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Breakfast Bowl ($3.49/7 Oz)
- The savory bowl holds scrambled eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese, featuring pork sausage crumbles and uncured bacon bits.
Toaster Waffles ($2.79/8.46 Oz)
- Made in Belgium, these waffles deliver a subtly sweet flavor within the dough that can be enhanced with toppings. (Kosher)
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese & Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites ($3.79/4.2 Oz)
- A protein packed way to start the day, these savory egg bites are the perfect mix of light and fluffy creaminess, bursting with flavor. (Gluten Free)
- Lunch
-
Beef and Queso Bowl ($4.49/9.5 Oz)
- A mix of Spanish style rice, seasoned ground beef, queso cheese, vegetables, and shredded white cheddar-cheese.
Roasted Garlic and Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust ($6.49/14.1 Oz)
- Authentic Naples pizza fritta featuring four Italian cheeses, cashew and pine nut pesto, paired with a deep fried chewy crust. Topped with dollops of burrata, fresh pesto, and roasted garlic.
Organic Açaí Bowl ($4.49/10 Oz)
- This Açaí bowl has a berry base topped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. The bowl also features unsweetened dried coconut and granola, working as a light lunch full of flavor and nutrients.(Gluten Free) (Organic) (Vegan).
- Dinner
-
Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice ($4.49/12.5 Oz)
- Butter chicken and carefully spiced curry over Basmati Rice. The curry is made from crushed tomatoes, cream, garlic, ginger, butter, and various spices.
Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers ($7.99/10.5 Oz) with Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Red Onions ($3.99/24 Oz)
- Grilled chicken skewers marinated in a burst of flavors meant to resemble a Chimichurri style blend. The potatoes are seasoned with Italian herbs, feature peppers and red onions to enhance flavor.
Shrimp Scampi with Pasta Noodles ($8.99/13 Oz)
- Tail-off shrimp with a delicate sauce made from garlic, butter, lemon, and white wine.
- Snacks
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Mac and Cheese Bites ($3.99/10 Oz)
- Bite sized breaded mac and cheese balls. A thin, panko style breaded layer encapsulates macaroni noodles with a blend of cheeses, including cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, and Gouda to create a creamy layered bite.
Everything And the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip with Chips ($3.79/8 Oz)
- This unique dip combines creamy yogurt and smoky elote to create a special texture combination.
PB&J Oat Bites ($3.99/7.8 Oz)
- Soft baked peanut butter oat bites with a strawberry filling. (Gluten Free) (Kosher)
- Dessert
-
Chocolate Lava Cakes ($3.99/7.6 Oz)
- A delicate chocolate cake filled with a rich, creamy chocolate ganache center.
Brigadeiros ($3.99/4.94 Oz)
- Based out of Portugal, the carefully crafted recipe creates a dense, rich ball of fudge, coated with chocolate sprinkles.
Italian Tiramisu ($5.99/13.05 Oz)
- Italian layered dessert with a base of coffee soaked lady fingers, a thick layer of mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder.
Cool New products & spring favorites
Here are just a few of the many new items offered as Trader Joe’s hops into the spring season, as well as some seasonal customer favorites!
Onion Flowers ($5.49/10.58 Oz)
- Golden-brown crunchy, battered, seasoned, and deep-fried whole onions with a blissfully soft interior. (Vegan)
Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists ($3.69/12 Oz)
- Crunchy twisted pretzel twists that feature both sweet and salty notes of sweet onion. (Kosher).
Salted Carmel Mochi ($4.99/6.8 Oz)
- Buttery Sweet salted caramel ice cream wrapped in traditional rice dough mochi. (Gluten Free) (Kosher)
Greek Style Chicken Salad ($5.49/10 Oz)
- Mediterranean based chicken salad. Tangy and savory flavors that incorporate artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes, mixed into a tender texture full of flavor and zest.
Pinks and Whites Cookies ($4.49/10 Oz)
- Buttery shortbread crisp cookies coated with pink or white yogurt icing, topped with sprinkles. (Limited Time)
Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese Spread ($2.79/8 Oz)
- Combining whipped cream cheese with carrot cake flavors and ingredients to create a unique Spring themed product. (Limited Time)
Personal Favorites
Chocolately Coated Chocolate Chip Dunkers ($6.99/24 Oz)
- My go to when I need a little bite. Perfect to pair with coffee, as a quick snack on the go, or a late night bite of something sweet. (Kosher)
Hazelnut Cocoa filled crepes ($3.99/6.78 Oz)
- The best way to start the morning, simple flavors that provide a subtle sweet flavor. I love to pop mine in the microwave for a few seconds to enhance the warm hazelnut flavors. (Kosher)
Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins ($5.99/14 Oz)
- A sweet treat for any time of the day. Moist buttermilk based sour cream cake with crystallized bits of cinnamon and sugar throughout. The little nuggets of cinnamon and brown sugar on exterior are my favorite. (Gluten Free)
Run to Trader Joes
The local Trader Joe’s in Columbia, SC can be found in Forest Acres. The store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., optimal shopping hours to avoid the crowds have been noted on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday around noon or 7:00 pm. Trader Joe’s ensures that shopping is as quick and easy as possible; perfect for a busy college student, saving time and energy to maximize the most import moments of college life.