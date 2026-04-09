Trader Joe’s Must-Haves: College Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a busy college student, both funds and time are limited. Trader Joe’s provides college students the perfect place to shop for a variety of quick frozen meals, fresh and easy ingredients, and affordable snacks. The store offers traditional items such as produce, meats, dairy, flavor filled frozen meals, as well as unique food items and treats. The store ensures inclusivity, even offering organic, gluten free, vegan, and other allergy conscious products. Trader Joe’s is a healthy, reliable, and affordable grocery store for busy college students.

Must-Haves

Cool New products & spring favorites

Here are just a few of the many new items offered as Trader Joe’s hops into the spring season, as well as some seasonal customer favorites!

Onion Flowers ($5.49/10.58 Oz)

Golden-brown crunchy, battered, seasoned, and deep-fried whole onions with a blissfully soft interior. (Vegan)

Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists ($3.69/12 Oz)

Crunchy twisted pretzel twists that feature both sweet and salty notes of sweet onion. (Kosher).

Salted Carmel Mochi ($4.99/6.8 Oz)

Buttery Sweet salted caramel ice cream wrapped in traditional rice dough mochi. (Gluten Free) (Kosher)

Greek Style Chicken Salad ($5.49/10 Oz)

Mediterranean based chicken salad. Tangy and savory flavors that incorporate artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes, mixed into a tender texture full of flavor and zest.

Pinks and Whites Cookies ($4.49/10 Oz)

Buttery shortbread crisp cookies coated with pink or white yogurt icing, topped with sprinkles. (Limited Time)

Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese Spread ($2.79/8 Oz)

Combining whipped cream cheese with carrot cake flavors and ingredients to create a unique Spring themed product. (Limited Time)

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Personal Favorites

Chocolately Coated Chocolate Chip Dunkers ($6.99/24 Oz)

My go to when I need a little bite. Perfect to pair with coffee, as a quick snack on the go, or a late night bite of something sweet. (Kosher)

Hazelnut Cocoa filled crepes ($3.99/6.78 Oz)

The best way to start the morning, simple flavors that provide a subtle sweet flavor. I love to pop mine in the microwave for a few seconds to enhance the warm hazelnut flavors. (Kosher)

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins ($5.99/14 Oz)

A sweet treat for any time of the day. Moist buttermilk based sour cream cake with crystallized bits of cinnamon and sugar throughout. The little nuggets of cinnamon and brown sugar on exterior are my favorite. (Gluten Free)

Run to Trader Joes

The local Trader Joe’s in Columbia, SC can be found in Forest Acres. The store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., optimal shopping hours to avoid the crowds have been noted on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday around noon or 7:00 pm. Trader Joe’s ensures that shopping is as quick and easy as possible; perfect for a busy college student, saving time and energy to maximize the most import moments of college life.