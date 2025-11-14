Beyond the Shutdown: Causes, Consequences, and What Comes Next

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A government shutdown occurs when Congress and the president fail to agree on appropriation bills by the deadline. An appropriation bill is a law that gives the government permission to spend money on specific programs and agencies. This process distributes funding from the U.S. Treasury for the duration of the Fiscal Year, allowing agencies to afford their responsibilities and make payments.

The Fiscal year occurs from October 1 to September 30, making a total of 364 days. Essentially, Congress and the president spend this entire period of time deciding what the next year’s budgeting will look like. But on October 1 2025, at 12:01 a.m., they failed; thus, launching America into our longest government shutdown in history.

The Impact on Your Community

This crisis is especially relevant to low-income families, whose livelihood often depends on government aid. It’s applicable to your community’s veterans, depending on VA benefits. It applies to new and expecting mothers, children, and families. This shutdown should matter to you, because it matters to any of your friends or loved ones who may depend on their government job to merely afford living costs, too.

While there are countless concerns that arrive alongside a long-term government shutdown, let’s talk about some of the issues frequently discussed online at this time- like SNAP, WIC, federal layoffs, and the rupture in U.S. departments and agencies who rely on funding.

The following is a list of some important public issues caused by the lapse in U.S. government funding, in no particular order.

Endangerment of SNAP benefits: SNAP is a federally-funded program that provides food benefits that’re used to purchase groceries. Approximately 41 million people relied on this benefit in 2024. On November 4 2025, Trump stated that SNAP “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government,” denying demands for aid. As of early November, SNAP is was receiving partial funding per President Trump- and the question remains- how long can low-income families continue to rely on government aid during this crisis?

Endangerment of WIC benefits: WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) is another federal program, responsible for supporting low-income pregnant or post-partum women with food, education, and breastfeeding support. Approximately 6.7 million people relied on this benefit in 2024. WIC is receiving emergency funding during this shutdown; however, it is only predicted to last a few weeks into November 2025, as the duration of its operation is unknown to the families depending on it at this time.

Increasing layoffs & unpaid labor: During this shutdown, at least 670,000 federal employees are furloughed, while approximately 730,000 are working without pay. (Furloughed: a worker is suspended or discharged from a job, especially temporarily, on account of economic conditions or shortage of work). This combined with other factors of the shutdown can bring on issues in the U.S. economy, cause financial hardship for countless citizens, and disrupt important government services.

Delayed/paused departments: Numerous valuable government departments and agencies are receiving delayed funding, or even none at all- resulting in failure to assist citizens with transportation, disaster relief, payments, and more. Read here to see what operations are and aren’t available for programs like the Department of Veterans Affairs, Education, Agriculture, Justice, Transportation, and more. The Hill is another good resource for those interested, discussing each government department and its status during this time.

What caused the shutdown?

The previous Fiscal Year lasted from October 1 2024 to September 30 2025. However, Republicans and Democrats in Congress could not reach an agreement on the budgeting for the Fiscal Year of 2025 and 2026 by September 2025, surpassing the deadline and resulting in funds being paused/delayed to government agencies.

Debates over the Affordable Care Act

The largest issue halting Congress is the debate over whether to extend the expiring ACA (Affordable Care Act), also known as Obamacare; which increases health insurance coverage for the uninsured. They implement reforms to the health insurance market, such as the following:

Ensuring insurance can’t charge those with pre-existing health conditions higher prices or deny them due to their conditions.

Providing financial assistance to low-income individuals for cheaper insurance plans.

Expands Medicaid to cover low-income individuals under 65 years of age.

Providing free preventative services like vaccines.

Mandates that employers with 50+ full-time employees must offer affordable insurance coverage to full-time workers.

Over 20.4 million people had active 2024 coverage and selected a plan for 2025 coverage or were automatically re-enrolled.

During the current government shutdown, Democrats in Congress have insisted on extending ACA subsidies, even making it a key sticking point in negotiations, advocating for its importance. They’ve expressed desire to further lower costs and expand access, viewing it as the foundation for a more equitable healthcare system.

On the other hand, Congress Republicans are generally opposed to a large government role in healthcare, advocating for market-based state solutions. As well as this, they believe the ACA is a burden to taxpayers, claiming the ACA has not actually lowered healthcare costs but masked them with pricey government subsidies instead. Republicans have also frequently cited concerns that the ACA is abused by Americans that don’t need it, and eligibility isn’t strict enough.

Free Healthcare for Undocumented Immigrants

Another notion furthering this conflict is the false propaganda being pushed by the White House and Trump Administration, claiming that Congress Democrats are looking to expand free healthcare programs to illegal immigrants. However, federal law prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars to go towards federally-funded programs that support people who are in the U.S. illegally. The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA) defends this notion. Democrats have no desire to change this law.

What the Trump administration may be referencing is the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTLA), a federally-funded program requiring hospitals to provide emergency medical care to anyone with an emergency medical condition, regardless of their citizenship status. Current House Speaker Mike Johnson has explicitly stated that he considers EMTALA “a very good law” and that Republicans do not want to change it.

“The shutdown proceeds because the Democrats just don’t know what they’re doing. I don’t know what’s wrong with them,” – “They’ve become crazed lunatics.” – President J. Trump on Senate Democrats during the shutdown

High Polarization and Blame

A Pew Research Center analysis finds that, on average, Democrats and Republicans are farther apart ideologically today than at any time in the past 50 years. The partisan gap in the U.S. is arguably at its highest point during the longest government shutdown this country has experienced. Political leaders hold the inability to compromise and cross their parties’ lines during votes, resulting in a national stalemate. Arguments over which parties’ at “fault” over this shutdown has further divided not only our government, but our society as a whole, making a consensus seems impossible.

How to Help & Where to Find Aid

While awaiting a resolution to this crisis, things are not hopeless. There are numerous non-government organizations and businesses that exist to support your community. Whether you contribute to these organizations yourself, or simply share this article to those in need, you are making an impact.

Donate and Volunteer

Support your local or national food banks, pantries, and other organizations that provide food, shelter, and utility assistance. Non-profits are a good resource for low-income individuals in your community and others who rely on aid. Start by calling around your local centers and seeing how you can help, or reference their websites online.

For more detailed information and other ways to get involved around your area, reference my article, Think Nationally, Act Locally: 10 Easy Ways to Impact Local Politics.

Resources for your Community

Housing and utility: Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211.org to connect with local resources for emergency housing, rental assistance, and help with utility bills.

Food banks: Organizations within the Feeding America network and local pantries can provide immediate food assistance. Donate or contact them through their website!

School meal programs: If applicable, inform your children’s school district of your furlough, as this loss of income may qualify your children for free breakfast and/or lunch programs.

Healthcare resources: Those who are already signed up for programs like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and VA benefits should still receive aid. However, these payments may be potentially delayed. On the other hand, these organizations are unable to process new requests during the shutdown. For those who aren’t already established with healthcare plans, find services through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for free or low-cost care, including HRSA-funded health centers.

Utilize grants and loans: The Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (FEEA) offers shutdown grants to eligible furloughed federal employees. This can help employees avoid loans and risk of a deeper financial burden.

Unemployment benefits: Furloughed employees may be eligible for state unemployment benefits. Check state eligibility requirements for your workforce, as they can vary.

Turning the corner: WHAT now?

On November 10 2025, the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to approve a stopgap funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in American history. A stopgap bill is also known as a “continuing resolution,” which is a temporary way to keep the government funded until Congress and the president can come to an agreement. The bill has now proceeded through the House of Representatives and been signed into law by President Trump after 43 days.

This bill can be accessed here. The following is a list of the current provisions on this bill:

Funding the federal government through January 30 2026.

Providing full-year funding (through September 30 2026) for key programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Veterans health care and benefits (VA benefits). Military construction projects. Legislative branch activities.



Guaranteeing back pay and reinstatement for federal employees who were furloughed during the shutdown.

In exchange for some votes, Democrats secured a promise from Senate leadership that there will be a later vote on extending the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Prohibiting large-scale layoffs by agencies until the end of January 2026.

Extends funding specifically for SNAP, WIC (Women, Infants & Children) and other assistance programs until September 2026.

It’s important to note that these provisions are temporary. Although we are nearing a turning point, our work is not done. While our leaders debate in Washington, real leadership is found in the compassion we show in our communities- in the resources shared and the voices raised for those who are struggling. In times like these, when political gridlock turns into personal struggle, continue to show up, help your community, and stay informed.