Think Nationally, Act Locally: 10 Easy Ways to Impact Local Politics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether scrolling on social media, watching the news, or reading an article, we’ve all come across issues that give us a sense of helplessness. Maybe a bill was passed that you disagree with, or a politician you didn’t like was elected, and you felt like there was nothing you could do about it! Well, what if there actually was something you could do? The solution to some of your biggest concerns could be right in your county, waiting on you to act.

Civic duties are the responsibilities and obligations you have to your community and government, which are essential for a functioning democracy. Some examples include voting, testifying to legislators, and staying informed about community and national issues. Engaging in community service and volunteering are also important aspects of civic duty that might be easier than you think. In this article, we assess some simple ways that you can practice civic duty and support your local political scene while maintaining a day-to-day life.

1. Find groups that align with your values

A great number of clubs and organizations are open to the public, and often depend on your involvement. A good way to learn how to support your political cause is by finding one of these groups via the internet, social media sites (Instagram, Facebook, etc.), school, and more. Organizations will often keep you updated on the issue at hand, inform you of events they’re holding, or direct you to other organizations that need your help.

2. Lobby to your legislators

Lobbying seeks to influence a politician or public official on a particular issue. You can lobby through numerous mediums (writing a postcard, sending an email/text, a phone call, or even a face-to-face discussion), as elected officials’ contact information is publicly provided here, on their campaign site, or other official government pages. Most of their offices also allow regulated visitation. Lobbyists target certain legislation, bills or laws and attempt to sway the votes of legislators on these issues. Lobbying can be done through organizations, local events, or individually. Please note that informed and respectful interactions are strongly encouraged.

When contacting your official, keep things concise. State your issue, the specific bill number (if available), your position (support or opposition), the personal impact it has on you and your community, any other reasoning, and finally, a call to action. Explain what you’d like your legislator to do (such as how to vote or speak in a debate). Include your full name and address in a postcard so that your legislator knows you are a constituent and can respond. For more advice on how to lobby effectively, read here!

3. Attend protests

Peaceful protests have always been a backbone to change. You can learn of local protests on the internet or from organizations and attend individually or with a group. Most local protests occur at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. Make a sign, start a chant, or just show up! Every voice matters. Practice safety procedures as well. Do not combat with law enforcement and engage with respect and sincerity.

4. Vote in local elections

Local elections are responsible for choosing our state Senators, House of Representatives, School Board officials, Mayors, Governor and more. Exercising your right to suffrage will allow you to help determine who makes decisions on South Carolina’s education policies, taxes and funding, health care, public safety, and many other important factors. Keep up with elections and candidates, and register to vote here now.

5. Mobilize your community to vote

Informal discussions with friends, family, neighbors, classmates, co-workers, etc. are just as important as an official campaign when it comes to mobilizing your community to vote in local elections. Civil discourse can be practiced through canvassing door-to-door in your neighborhood, posting on social media, and even casual conversations. Inform people on where to register to vote, how to know their candidates, and how to make it to these elections. You’ll see the greatest results when you approach with a respectful and dynamic attitude.

6. sign/organize petitions

A petition is a formal written request, addressed to legislators or groups in authority, asking for a specific action or outcome. It can be used to lobby your local legislators, influence a court to take a specific legal action, ask a company or organization to address a particular issue, and more. A show of strong public support can result in impactful public discourse and a greater audience of policy-makers and law-makers. Find a petition pertaining to your cause, or create your own on sites such as Change.org and Mobilize.us. Enter your local county to see petitions in your area!

Some simple ways to gather signatures for your petition consist of door-to-door canvassing, engaging with friends and family, advertising your petition on social media, and reaching out to clubs and organizations. Get creative, and get the support you need for change.

7. Attend town hall meetings

Local town hall meetings are an open forum where citizens, community leaders, and elected officials can have unmediated discussions on subjects like public safety, infrastructure, community services, and other local issues. You can use the town hall to raise awareness and rally support for your political cause. It can also influence your local decision-makers and foster transparency. Always be sure to practice respectful civil discourse within these meetings.

To find your local town hall meetings, check your city or county government’s website for meeting schedules, or contact the town hall directly. Many local governments have a dedicated “Town Council,” “Council Meetings,” or “Agendas” page on their website where meeting dates, times, and agendas are posted. For example, you can find Columbia’s town hall information here.

8. Volunteer

Campaigns for mayor, city council, and other local positions rely largely on their volunteers. Volunteering is a direct way for you to support a specific candidate and policies that will align with your beliefs. Campaign volunteering consists of things like door-to-door canvassing, calling/texting voters to mobilize them for upcoming elections, assisting in fundraising events for the campaign, and social media management. To offer your services, reach out to the campaign program directly (email/phone number will often be public), or apply on their website, as most local campaigns will have a “Volunteer” or “Get Involved” section.

Community volunteering is another way to engage with public issues like homelessness, public safety, public health, non-profit support, animal care, etc. Searching the internet and contacting your local shelters is an easy way to get involved, with limited commitment and hours required.

9. Donate to your cause

Donations are a generous way to aid your local issues—and they don’t always need to be financial. Supplying resources like food, blankets and clothes goes a long way towards problems like homelessness and starvation. Financial donations are also an effective way to help provide for charities, shelters, and non-profit organizations that depend on your efforts to provide for the community.

Many shelters and programs have on-site donation spots, although some online resources also consist of the Central Carolina Community Foundation and the Salvation Army in South Carolina. Call around your local programs or search the internet to find groups that align with your values and need your help!

10. stay informed

If nothing else, receiving a civic education is one of our greatest responsibilities to our community. Keep up with local news to stay up to date on state elections, laws, policies, issues, and more. Not only will this make you an informed voter, but it also gives you influence over the subjects that affect your daily life and fosters a more transparent, accountable state government.

A great place to start is The Post and Courier, a reliable newspaper based in Charleston, SC. It is the oldest and largest paper in South Carolina and covers local and state news, business, and politics.

Health Care

Poverty

Education

Studies show that many citizens disregard their local government’s role in the issues they care about. South Carolina’s participation in local elections is significantly lower than in national elections—a growing issue amongst the U.S. This was demonstrated in 2024, by a stark contrast between the General Election and the much smaller Municipal Election turnouts. This doesn’t have to be perpetual. Finding your voice and taking action in an ever-changing political climate can feel overwhelming to some. However, history always has, and always will, rely on those who take a stand and come to aid their civic duties.