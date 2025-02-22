No Perfect Plan: The Surprising Conditions That Render Plan-B Ineffective 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Buying emergency contraceptives can sometimes feel like a humiliation ritual. From the $50 dent Plan B leaves in your wallet to the shame it engraves into your ego, it is unsurprising that a product called “Plan B” is not intended to be used as a first resort. However, choosing to be safe is nothing to be ashamed of. Social stigmas surrounding women’s health and comprehensive sexual education have contributed to a lack of public understanding of pregnancy-related issues, as well as of the medications that prevent pregnancy. Sex can be just as exciting, enriching, and enjoyable for women as it is for men; it becomes a lot less fun when you’re worried that biology might force an unexpected pregnancy upon you after a night of spontaneous fornication.

What makes Plan-B less effective?

Choosing to practice safe sex is nothing to be ashamed of. Roughly 33% of women aged 15-49 reported that they have had to use emergency contraception within the past two years. Unless otherwise advised by a doctor, no one should fear using Plan B as it provides significant protection against pregnancy regardless of weight, with the leading cause of failure being individual misuse. However, anyone who does decide to use Plan B should keep in mind the factors that might make “the morning-after” pill less effective in preventing pregnancy.

The average U.S. woman weighs 170 pounds. Plan B and other over-the-counter (OTC) levonorgestrel pills are less effective for people over 165 pounds, which means that many women in the U.S. may take Plan B without a full dose. Also, though it’s commonly referred to as the “morning-after pill,” it’s not a good idea to wait until the next day to take Plan B. According to Planned Parenthood, it is better to take emergency birth control immediately after unprotected intercourse, if possible, because the medication becomes less effective as time passes. If you fail to take the pill before ovulation, it will not work properly; it is crucial to act quickly and pay attention to your body’s cycles. If, within two hours of taking the medication, you experience vomiting, which is one of the side effects listed for Plan-B One Step, it may become ineffective. In this case, the dose should be repeated with the approval of your doctor. A number of OTC and prescription drugs, as well as herbal supplements, may inhibit Plan B from working properly. When interacting with levonorgestrel, certain antibiotics, antifungals, HIV medications, herbs, and anti-seizure medicines can all negatively impact the success rate of preventing pregnancy; paying attention to the other medications you might be taking during the use of emergency contraception is crucial to its effectiveness.

“[Plan-B is] like pulling the emergency break on ovulation. But you have to take the morning-after pill before you start ovulating, otherwise it won’t work — that’s why it’s important to act quickly.” – Kendall, Planned Parenthood

Don’t Fret — Protect!

Though it might feel disheartening that so many variables affect the average woman’s ability to prevent a pregnancy with emergency birth control— don’t panic! There are other protections to consider if you think Plan B might not always work for you. Plan B is not the only emergency contraception on the market. There is a similar, prescribed version of Plan B called “Ella,” which is effective in one dose for individuals who weigh up to 195 pounds and is even more effective than Plan B within the first three days after unprotected intercourse.

Although many women shy away from copper and hormonal IUDs over fears of painful insertion, IUDs are a safe, effective form of contraception that can be inserted up to five days after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy. Birth control vaccines and other long-acting reversible contraceptives are also available. However, babies aren’t the only thing we may not want to bring into the world— sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention is just as important as safe contraception. Always use a condom, dental dams, or another form of skin-to-skin protection against STDs.

Sex is not weird or gross, so get comfortable talking about uncomfortable things! Being on the same page with your partner is the first important step to preventing pregnancy and STDs and setting yourself up for an overall enjoyable sexual experience.