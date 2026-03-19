My Thoughts on Zara Larsson’s Rebrand As a PR Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather is getting warmer, it’s time to bring out colorful, playful outfits and discuss the artist who will be on everyone’s spring break and summer playlist: Swedish singer Zara Larsson. Larsson finished up her “Midnight Sun” tour, and while I couldn’t get tickets to a show, I still got to witness her rebrand as an artist.

Larsson’s vibrant and summery fashion has taken social media by storm through makeup trends and TikTok dances. As a public relations student, I am both fascinated and intrigued with how embracing her current style has benefited her as an artist.

How a tiktok trend inspired a new era for Zara Larsson’s rebrand

The Swedish singer’s song with Clean Bandit, “Symphony,” came out in 2017, but it reemerged as a viral hit thanks to the hopecore dolphin trend in August 2024. Larsson making the trend a part of her branding was genius, as it takes her music to another level by building a connection with the Gen-Z-dominated platform. Shortly after, Larsson opened for Tate McRae’s “Miss Possessive” Tour, which ultimately led to her own headlining “Midnight Sun” tour. Since Larsson embraced the popularity of the 2024 TikTok trend, her rebrand and style gave rise to various social media trends, such as the “Stateside” dance and Zara Larsson-inspired makeup.

Zara x lisa frank collaboration

In 2025, Larsson took to Instagram to announce a collaboration with the brand Lisa Frank, which is known for their bold and colorful designs.

Larson exclaimed in this post, “It had to happen!”

This collaboration was definitely one for the (coloring) books, and considering I grew up on Lisa Frank, it was ICONIC! The collaboration was a Midnight Sun (Lisa Frank Edition) CD with both the physical CD and cover revamped with Lisa Frank designs. This collaboration is a perfect example of how Larsson’s genius rebrand has helped her stand out as an artist. As a college student studying public relations and social media communications, I can tell she knew EXACTLY what she was doing, and I am OBSESSED!

personal Rebrand to popular aestHETIC

Larsson’s tropical and summer fun rebrand is the perfect template for popular clothing brands getting ready for their spring and summer launches. Since spring break is coming up, any free time I have (aside from studying for my midterms or completing assignments) has been spent looking on my favorite websites for spring break outfits, specifically White Fox Boutique. The brand has definitely taken a page from Zara Larsson’s lookbook and I love it!

It’s official, Zara Larsson is the “It Girl” of 2026!