A Review of Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Concert

Tate McRae’s “Miss Possessive” tour has taken the pop world by storm, with the singer performing hits throughout 83 shows across Europe, North America and South America. On Oct. 28, I was lucky enough to attend her Kansas City show. As someone who has been a fan of McRae since before her first album, I was thrilled to see her live for the first time, and her performance did not disappoint!

Opening act

The opener for the Kansas City show was Alessi Rose, a 23-year-old singer from the U.K. who released her latest EP, “Voyeur,” in July. I didn’t know any of Rose’s music prior to the show, but I thought her performance was fun and energetic. I noticed some similarities between Rose’s and McRae’s music in terms of style and lyricism, and I could definitely see Rose’s popularity growing in the future!

outfits

I always enjoy seeing everyone’s creative concert outfits, and this show exceeded my expectations. Many people dressed similarly to how McRae dresses and wore leopard print, mini shorts and skirts and oversized jerseys. There was also a fair share of people whose outfits were inspired by some of McRae’s iconic songs and looks, including sheer tops referencing her song “Purple lace bra” and her “I Love Me” outfit from her “It’s ok I’m ok” music video.

setlist

McRae started off the show with “Miss possessive,” which immediately brought the energy. From there, the concert had four acts and an encore, with McRae taking time to talk with the audience in between each act. The majority of the setlist was songs from her newest album “So Close To What,” and while I understand why, I still would’ve loved to hear more of her other songs, especially from her second album “THINK LATER.”

However, McRae did take the time to recognize long-time fans by singing some of her earliest music. During Act 3, McRae sang her first original song, “One Day,” which she released in 2017. Afterwards, she sang “feel like shit” and “you broke me first,” two of her earlier ballads. These songs provided a sense of nostalgia and took me back to when I first discovered her music.

production

The stage itself was quite big, as it included a platform and a catwalk with an elevating stage at the end of it. During one point in the show, she sat on another platform right behind the pit and in front of the lower bowl, where she played the piano as the platform elevated and descended. The special effects, which included fire, colored lights, confetti and smoke, were also impressive and took the show to a whole other level.

performance

McRae has an extensive dance background, which she showcased throughout the entire performance with her powerful and electrifying dance moves. Her stamina and ability to perform at this level throughout the entire show were impressive, and I felt that her backup dancers were also extremely talented and brought a fun and playful energy to the performance.

McRae’s vocals were also strong, especially in her song “Siren sounds,” which showcases her vocal range. I especially enjoyed hearing “run for the hills” and “TIT FOR TAT,” as these are two of my favorite songs of hers. I loved experiencing these songs live and hearing their emotion and depth in real time.

McRae has previously gotten hate for not singing every lyric and for using some pre-recorded vocals. However, with her energetic dancing and high-level choreography, I see how difficult it would be to execute both actions simultaneously. McRae still sings for the majority of the show, and I believe the performance is high quality.

overall thoughts

Overall, my first time seeing McRae live was an incredible experience. I truly didn’t want the concert to end and left the venue wishing I could relive it all (and feeling very tempted to book a flight to see her next performance!) This show was remarkable and I would recommend everyone to go see McRae if they get the chance.